Fed's Williams : Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward

By Michael S. Derby

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wednesday the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and ongoing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels.

"I am carefully monitoring this nuanced picture and remain vigilant to act as appropriate to support continuing growth, a strong labor market, and a sustained return to 2% inflation," Mr. Williams said in the text of a speech to be presented at the Euromoney Real Return XIII: The Inflation-Linked Products Conference 2019 in New York.

"My number one goal is to keep the expansion on track," Mr. Williams said. He said he'd be "watching closely" how both domestic and global developments develop, he said, adding "vigilance and flexibility" are key for policy makers right now.

Mr. Williams's view on the rate outlook suggested an openness to lowering rates at some point. The Fed lowered its overnight target-rate range by a quarter-percentage point at the end of July, the first such action in just over a decade. Mr. Williams noted that the cut was the right call and the lowering of short-term borrowing costs helped to create the financial conditions that would "help sustain the expansion and get us closer to our dual mandate goals."

Markets and economists broadly expect the Fed to lower rates again when it meets later this month. Fed officials like Chairman Jerome Powell have also suggested an openness to action, but a number of policy makers believe lowering rates is unwarranted given that the economy is doing well, even as the global economy slows.

On Tuesday, Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren said that if it was clear the economy was taking a turn for the worse, he would support rate cuts. But as it now stands, "elevated risks have not become reality, at least for the U.S. economy." Mr. Rosengren was one of two officials who voted against lowering rates in July.

In his speech, Mr. Williams, who also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said he sees the U.S. economy as being in a "good place, but not without risk and uncertainty." Growth is moderate and job growth remains good, he said, but "low inflation is indeed the problem of this era."

Mr. Williams said international developments are important, saying "how the U.S. outlook evolves in the future is fundamentally tied to the fortunes of the economies around the world." The Fed lowered rates last month in large part to offset risks posed by trade issues and slowing overseas growth.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com