Fed's Williams : Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Keep Expansion Moving Forward -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wednesday the U.S. central bank will do what it takes to keep the economy moving forward, at a time of rising risk and ongoing challenges to get inflation back up to desired levels.

"I am carefully monitoring this nuanced picture and remain vigilant to act as appropriate to support continuing growth, a strong labor market, and a sustained return to 2% inflation," Mr. Williams said in remarks before the Euromoney Real Return XIII: The Inflation-Linked Products Conference 2019, held in New York.

"My number one goal is to keep the expansion on track," Mr. Williams said. He said he would be "watching closely" how both domestic and global developments evolve, adding "vigilance and flexibility" are key for policy makers right now.

Mr. Williams's view on the rate outlook suggested an openness to lowering rates at some point. The Federal Reserve decreased its overnight target-rate range by a quarter-percentage point at the end of July, the first such action in just over a decade.

Mr. Williams, who also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the July cut was the right call. He said the lowering of short-term borrowing costs helped to create financial conditions that would "help sustain the expansion and get us closer to our dual mandate goals."

Markets and economists broadly expect the Fed to lower rates again when it meets later this month. Markets see additional easings as the year progresses. Fed officials like Chairman Jerome Powell have also suggested an openness to action, but a number of policy makers believe lowering rates is unwarranted given that the economy thus far is holding strong against the global slowdown.

On Tuesday, Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren said that if it were clear the economy was taking a turn for the worse, he would support rate cuts. But as it now stands, "elevated risks have not become reality, at least for the U.S. economy." Mr. Rosengren was one of two officials who voted against lowering rates in July.

Mr. Williams, speaking with reporters after his speech, declined to offer a definitive view about what he wants to see happen at the FOMC meeting scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.

"Coming into the meeting, I don't have, you know, a decision made" about what to do, Mr. Williams said, adding that there's still data to take in, amid fluid overseas developments. As of now, "I'm not going to jump to a conclusion what the right policy action is," he said.

In his speech, Mr. Williams said he sees the U.S. economy as being in a "good place, but not without risk and uncertainty." Growth is moderate and job growth remains good, he said, but "low inflation is indeed the problem of this era." He told reporters he sees above trend growth of around 2% to 2.5% this year, with inflation slowly coming back to target, amid prospects unemployment could fall a bit further.

Mr. Williams said in his remarks that "how the U.S. outlook evolves in the future is fundamentally tied to the fortunes of the economies around the world." The Fed lowered rates last month in large part to offset risks posed by trade issues and slowing overseas growth.

In other comments, Mr. Williams told reporters a controversial opinion article last week by his predecessor William Dudley wasn't a signal from the Fed. Mr. Dudley argued then that the Fed should push back directly at destructive economic policies pursued by the Trump administration. Mr. Williams says the central bank takes elected leaders' choices as givens and sets monetary policy apolitically.

