Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's mixed signals on next move send Wall Street lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:29pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street sank on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policymakers gave mixed signals about their next move after cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move.

With continued economic growth and strong hiring "the most likely outcomes," the Fed nevertheless cited "uncertainties" about the outlook and pledged to "act as appropriate" to sustain the expansion.

New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020, bad news for investors hoping for additional cuts to help blunt global economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

"The main concern (for stock investors) is there might not be another cut, and that's why you had a little bit of a sell-off," said Alan Lancz, President of Alan B. Lancz and Associates in Toledo, Ohio. "But it's almost like selling on good news. They left the door open for more cuts. It's a really divided Fed right now."

Expectations of lower rates have supported Wall Street's rally this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 up 19% year to date and less than 2% below its record high close in July.

At 3:04 pm EDT (1904 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52% at 26,970.61 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62% to 2,986.93.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.91% to 8,111.67.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red, with the S&P utilities index <.SPLRCU> up 0.3% and alone among gainers. The S&P industrial index <.SPLRCI> fell 1%, leading decliners.

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks index <.SPXBK> rose 0.5%.

The central bank also widened the gap between the interest it pays banks on excess reserves and the top of its policy rate range, a step taken to smooth out problems in money markets that prompted a market intervention by the New York Fed this week.

FedEx shares tumbled 13.7% and were on course for their sharpest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after the company blamed U.S.-China trade tensions and a split with Amazon.com Inc for its dismal full-year profit forecast.

Roku slumped 14.3% after Comcast said it will offer its own streaming media set top box for free to its U.S. internet-only customers.

Beyond Meat dropped 5.2% after Restaurant Brands International Inc Tim Hortons cut the faux meat maker's burgers and sandwiches from its menu in most Canadian provinces, months after a nationwide roll-out at the breakfast chain.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 31 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.64% 1811.41 Delayed Quote.21.34%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.19% 46.77 Delayed Quote.37.06%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 27053.85 Delayed Quote.16.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 7853.525662 Delayed Quote.24.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.54% 8144.693064 Delayed Quote.23.23%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC -1.22% 73.07 Delayed Quote.41.40%
ROKU INC -14.38% 129.3799 Delayed Quote.391.25%
S&P 500 -0.34% 2995.91 Delayed Quote.19.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37pFed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
03:35pStocks fall, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates but sends mixed signals
RE
03:34pFed cuts rates on 7-3 vote, gives mixed signals on next move
RE
03:34pINSTANT VIEW : Fed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
03:33pGlobal stocks fall, Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates but sends mixed signals
RE
03:32pFed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
03:31pFed makes small changes in bid to better control policy rate
RE
03:29pFed's mixed signals on next move send Wall Street lower
RE
03:29pFed makes small changes in bid to better control policy rate
RE
03:27pFed Cuts Rates By Quarter Point, But Faces Growing Split--4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5COBHAM PLC : Britain to investigate £4 billion U.S. takeover of defence firm Cobham

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group