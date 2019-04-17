Log in
Fed's policy stance will be favourable for China's capital flows - FX regulator

04/17/2019 | 10:39pm EDT
A sign for foreign currency exchange is seen at a branch of the ICBC bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance will be favourable for the nation's capital flows, and expected the cross-border capital flows to remain steady despite some uncertainties.

China will prevent risks in its cross-border capital flows, and ensure safety of its forex reserves, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said in a news conference.

The Fed recently called a halt to further rate hikes over this year in the face of rising global economic risks, in turn putting a dent on the dollar.

China will improve channels for investing in its interbank bond market and develop the panda bond market, Wang said, adding that there is room for foreign investors to buy more Chinese paper.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

