Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed says around 600 smaller banks tapped PPP facility in its first days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 04:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve on Mayday in Washington

Around 600 banks, most of them small community institutions, tapped the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program facility for about $30 billion of loans as of May 6, the U.S. central bank reported on Saturday in its first detailed disclosure under the new program.

The lenders used 3,676 PPP loans they had issued to small businesses as collateral for money from the central bank's PPP program, clearing room on their own balance sheet for further lending. The Fed said it had collected $2.5 million in interest and fees for the transactions so far.

The $30 billion involved is a fraction of the roughly $530 billion issued through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP is one of the core programs set up by the federal government to keep the economy stable during the coronavirus pandemic. It offers loans to small businesses which are forgiven if they are used to pay workers' wages and some other allowed expenses.

The Fed program was set up to encourage banks to participate, allowing those who choose to do so a way to make the loans to businesses and collect a fee for doing so, then borrow a similar amount from the Fed at a nominal interest rate of 0.35%.

Participation so far, however, shows it being used mostly by smaller institutions. Half of the firms used five or fewer loans in transactions with the Fed.

The group of firms also include some non-banks that were allowed by the Fed to participate in order to further encourage small business lending.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13pBoE looking more urgently at negative rates, riskier assets - Haldane
RE
05:12pTrump to Meet With GOP Lawmakers as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 88,000--2nd Update
DJ
04:58pFed says around 600 smaller banks tapped PPP facility in its first days
RE
03:49pKuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaper
RE
01:57pCanada's Trudeau to look at possible further aid for airlines, after Air Canada layoffs
RE
01:56pUNITED STATES COAST GUARD 17TH DISTRICT ALASKA : Coast Guard, Auxiliary announce National Safe Boating Week in Alaska
PU
01:34pTrump to Meet With GOP Lawmakers as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 87,0000--Update
DJ
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : FBI probes Mexican, European firms over Venezuela oil trading - sources
RE
01:06pWORLD BANK : Approves $137.5 Million for Somalia's Response to COVID-19, Floods, and Drought
PU
12:59pJ.C. Penney files for bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2THE WENDY'S COMPANY : After Devastating Economic Contraction, Glimmers of Growth Emerge--Update
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to ..
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs
5FACEBOOK : Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Cisco Systems --Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group