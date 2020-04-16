Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed says backstop for small business loans fully operational

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The Federal Reserve's program to back emergency government loans to small businesses is "fully operational," the U.S. central bank said on Thursday, a boost to banks as they await a possible expansion to the total amount of funds they will be allowed to disburse to help companies through the coronavirus crisis.

The Fed's program is designed to make it easier for banks to offer loans under the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program run by the Small Business Administration (SBA) by extending credit to financial institutions that make them, using the loans as collateral.

There are no fees for using the facility but the Fed said it will charge banks a 0.35% interest rate.

"Supplying financial institutions with additional liquidity will help increase their capacity to make PPP loans," the Fed said.

The SBA has already allocated more than 1.6 million loans, which have the potential to be forgiven, to small businesses in all 50 states. These account for more than $338 billion of the initial $350 billion, since the initial program passed by Congress was launched less than two weeks ago.

With funds set to be exhausted shortly, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to approve an additional $250 billion in funds. Democrats have said they are in favor, but only if there are additional safeguards to ensure that credit is reaching businesses in underserved communities that don?t have strong pre-existing relationships with banks.

Data released on Tuesday showed that the construction, professional services and manufacturing sectors so far are among those topping the list of recipients, although the program has been hampered by slow disbursement of the actual funds and criticism that it shows preference to those who are existing business customers of participating lenders.

The Fed's own program does not expand the amount available but it does allow banks to move loans off their balance sheets more quickly, freeing up capital to lend further if Congress adds more to the pot.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aTrump administration expected to weaken mercury rule for coal plants
RE
10:24aSudan allows private sector, banks to import fuel - statement
RE
10:22aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending again
RE
10:22aBoE's Tenreyro sees 'extremely large' hit from COVID-19
RE
10:18aS.Africa's Absa to finance new coal projects only under `extenuating' circumstances
RE
10:15aEU trade chief urges for more diverse supply chains after crisis
RE
10:13aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
10:12aRating agency S&P Global slashes global forecasts
RE
10:11aWORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT DAVID MALPASS : Remarks to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)
PU
10:07aBarrick expects to meet annual targets despite coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group