Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed slashes rates, rips open crisis tool kit to cushion coronavirus blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve building pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and launched other measures from its crisis-era toolkit, along with other central banks, to put the floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy assailed by efforts to contain the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

"The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range," the Fed said.

The Fed cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

"The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals," the Fed said.

In other moves, the Fed encouraged banks to use the trillions of dollars in equity and liquid assets built up as capital buffers since the financial crisis to lend to business and households whose balance sheets and lives have been upended by the virus.

The Fed and five other major foreign central banks also cut pricing on their swap lines to make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions facing stress in credit markets. The Fed, the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank set up swap lines in the financial crisis.

The Fed already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting, the first rate cut outside of a regularly scheduled policy meeting since the financial crisis in 2008.

Policymakers were not due to hold their next interest-rate setting meeting until March 17-18.

By Howard Schneider, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pWorld's top central banks offer three-month dollar credit to calm market
RE
05:30pUnder water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
05:25pFed slashes rates, rips open crisis tool kit to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
05:23pFed slashes rates, rips open crisis tool kit to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
05:21pNike, Under Armour to close all U.S. stores due to coronavirus
RE
05:19pNEW YORK FED FULL STATEMENT : Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities
RE
05:17pFederal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%
RE
05:02pAustrian budget deficit will be 'massive', Chancellor Kurz says
RE
04:53pGoldman cuts U.S. growth forecast for first and second quarter due to coronavirus
RE
04:45pLagarde apologises to ECB colleagues for message mistake - FT report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S.
3American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
4APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group