Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

DENVER -- The Federal Reserve will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities in order to avoid any recurrence of the unexpected strains experienced in money markets last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

Fed officials stopped shrinking the assets on its balance sheet in August but never said when they would allow the balance sheet to grow again. As a result, a crucial liability on the balance sheet -- bank deposits held at the Fed, called reserves -- have continued declining, and in recent weeks, stresses in very-short term funding markets suggested banks have grown reluctant to lend out of those reserves.

For months, officials have said they would someday allow reserves to grow again, which would require the Fed to increase its purchases of Treasury securities. But they hadn't said when exactly they would take that step until Tuesday.

"That time is now upon us," Mr. Powell said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics in Denver.

Mr. Powell didn't delve into specifics. "My colleagues and I will soon announce measures to add to the supply of reserves over time," he said.

Reserves dropped to less than $1.4 trillion last month, from $2.8 trillion in 2014, when the Fed stopped buying assets, with most of the decline occurring over the last two years after the Fed pared its asset holdings by allowing some bonds to mature without replacing them.

Mr. Powell emphasized that the coming moves are aimed at maintaining a firm grip on very short-term lending rates -- and not to provide new economic stimulus, as the Fed did between 2008 and 2014 by purchasing longer-dated Treasury and mortgage securities.

Rather than purchase longer-dated securities, Mr. Powell said officials are now contemplating buying shorter-dated Treasury bills in order to rebuild the level of reserves in the system.

"Neither the recent technical issues nor the purchases of Treasury bills we are contemplating to resolve them should materially affect the stance of monetary policy," he said.

The Fed's goal "is to provide an ample supply of reserves to ensure that control of the federal-funds rate and other short-term interest rates" doesn't require regular market intervention by the central bank, Mr. Powell said.

Fed policy makers set their benchmark federal-funds rate to influence a suite of short-term rates at which banks lend to each other overnight, including in the "repo" market for collateralized short-term loans. A sudden shortage of cash in this market caused repo rates to surge on Sept. 16 and 17, prompting the Fed intervention.

The repo market is an arcane but important part of the financial system. With more than $1 trillion in funding flowing through it every day, any disruptions -- if allowed to fester -- could influence the rates businesses and consumers pay and also drag on economic growth.

The Fed's daily interventions in repo markets, which will continue at least through early November, was standard operating procedure before the 2008 crisis. But today they amount to a temporary Band-Aid, which is why officials must now settle on a permanent fix.

Some current and former Fed officials think the easiest fix to recent funding market pressures would be to build a "buffer" of reserves $150 billion or $250 billion above mid-September's low watermark by buying Treasury securities.

Market analysts applauded Mr. Powell's announcement, which they said helped clarify ambiguity around the Fed's mid- and long-range plans. "This was a helpful announcement today, allowing investors to focus on the actual rate decision/guidance provided in three weeks rather than mechanics," said Jim Vogel, an interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial.

Mr. Powell provided fewer clues Tuesday about the central bank's plans to provide additional interest rate cuts after lowering its benchmark federal-funds rate for a second time in September, to its current range between 1.75% and 2%.

He didn't explicitly ratify or rebut recent market expectations of another quarter-percentage-point cut at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. The Fed's next policy meeting is several weeks away "and we will be carefully monitoring incoming information," Mr. Powell said. "We will be data dependent, assessing the outlook and risks to the outlook on a meeting-by-meeting basis."

Economic data last week pointed to signs of a continued slowdown in the pace of job growth, but not a sharp downturn. The September jobs report showed a gain of 136,000 positions and unemployment falling to 3.5%. Mr. Powell said recent labor market data has been solid, with the slower pace of job gains still strong enough accommodate new workers who want jobs.

A recent spate of weak factory data and other signs of a slowdown have helped to fuel market expectations of another cut in October.

While the jobs and inflation picture for the U.S. economy has been favorable, Mr. Powell said global developments pose risks to this outlook, including from trade policy uncertainty and Britain's impending departure from the European Union.

Mr. Powell said he believed the Fed's recent rate cuts had provided support to the outlook, and he said the Fed would "act as appropriate" to sustain the current expansion.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com