Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

By Lalita Clozel

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve plans to develop a faster payments system for banks to exchange money, providing a public option to another real-time network built by big banks.

The new system would allow bill payments, paychecks and other common consumer or business transfers to be available instantly and round-the-clock, a change from the government's current system that is closed on weekends and can at times take days to settle a transaction.

"Everyone deserves the same ability to make and receive payments immediately and securely, and every bank deserves the same opportunity to offer that service to its community," Fed Gov. Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks for a speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Monday.

The Fed voted 4-1 to build the new network with Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles dissenting.

Big banks had waged a lobbying effort to stop the Fed from developing the new system. The banks, including Citigroup Inc., U.S. Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., have invested a total of about $1 billion in their own instant-payments system, launched in 2017 and operated by Clearing House Payments Co. They argued a competing Fed system would delay the spread of faster-payments, with some smaller banks likely to wait until the central bank launches its system. The Fed said it anticipates that the new service will be available in 2023 or 2024, and will support payments of up to $25,000.

Write to Lalita Clozel at lalita.clozel.@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCORP INC -3.94% 9.511 Delayed Quote.24.50%
CITIGROUP INC. -3.19% 65.412 Delayed Quote.29.87%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -3.37% 109.154 Delayed Quote.15.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pChina's Currency Weakening Escalates Trade War
DJ
02:05pGalileo Reaches Record-Breaking Financial Assistance Goal
SE
02:04pBanks tighten standards on commercial real estate, credit card loans
RE
02:00pChina halts purchase of U.S. farm products
RE
01:45pFed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers
DJ
01:40pFed to develop real-time payments system for launch in 2023 or 2024
RE
01:34pChina lets yuan weaken and stops buying U.S. crops, escalating trade war
RE
01:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks as yuan slide intensifies trade angst, Dow loses 700 points
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group