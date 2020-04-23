Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed to disclose who borrows what under its emergency programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT
Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The Federal Reserve will publish unredacted details on who is borrowing how much under several new Fed lending facilities funneling trillions of dollars of support to a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed is backstopping company and local government debt with an unprecedented array of lending programs, and on Thursday said it will publish at least monthly the names and details of participants in the coronavirus lending programs that were set up as part of the CARES Act in coordination with the U.S. Treasury.

It will also publish the amounts borrowed and interest rate charged, as well as overall costs, revenues and fees for each of those facilities.

The effort marks the Fed's commitment to "transparency and accountability," said Chair Jerome Powell.

The move is a reversal from the shroud of secrecy the Fed kept for years over recipients of emergency lending programs during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. It suggests a new sensitivity to concerns that some might take advantage of them. Previously, the Fed refused to name borrowers for fear of scaring shareholders, releasing details only after the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act required the central bank to release the data.

"This is more detail than we were expecting," Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, said in a note to clients.

Users of the Fed's primary dealer, commercial paper and money market facilities can still expect their identities to be kept under wraps while the programs are active so as to avoid stigma and not deter firms from using them when needed, according to the Fed.

Borrowers under the Fed's Main Street Lending facility may not be constrained by the same level of stigma, the Fed said. It was not clear whether the Fed would disclose identities of borrowers from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, whose lenders chose to offload the debt to the Fed's PPP backstop.

Powell has said that unlike during the last crisis, firms are facing financial hardship through no fault of their own and are reducing or closing their businesses, often under government mandate, to help repair the public health.

But critics have raised the alarm that in the wash of trillions of dollars of taxpayer money, some undeserving actors could take advantage. Some large public companies already appear to have edged out smaller firms in the hunt for paycheck protection loans, for instance, and Republicans have balked at sending more money to states whose budgets have been crushed during the economic shutdowns, saying they worry the cash could be used for non-coronavirus-related issues. [L2N2CB04R]

By Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider and Lindsay Dunsmuir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pProxy adviser ISS recommends vote 'against' CEO pay at Goldman Sachs
RE
05:45pItaly targets 2020 deficit at 10.4% of GDP, debt at 155.7% - draft government document
RE
05:38pU.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths
RE
05:34pU.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
05:33pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
05:24pFinancials Down Amid Reopening Nerves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pS&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index
AQ
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat Amid Dire Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Three Months of 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group