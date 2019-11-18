Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FedEx CEO challenges NYT publisher to public debate after tax story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:43pm EST
President, Founder and CEO of Fedex Frederick Smith arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City

FedEx Corp Chief Executive Frederick Smith has challenged the publisher of the New York Times & Co and the editor of the business section of the newspaper to a public debate in response to a story about the company's tax bill.

The package delivery firm's financial filings showed it owed no taxes in the 2018 fiscal year overall due to President Donald Trump's tax overhaul, according to the NYT story published on Sunday.

Smith late on Sunday called the story https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/17/business/how-fedex-cut-its-tax-bill-to-0.html "distorted and factually incorrect" and challenged NYT's publisher A.G. Sulzberger and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington.

"FedEx's colorful response does not challenge a single fact in our story. We're confident in the accuracy of our reporting," Danielle Rhoades Ha, VP-communications at NYT, said in an email on Monday.

"FedEx's invitation is clearly a stunt and an effort to distract from the findings of our story."

Smith, in his statement https://about.van.fedex.com/newsroom/statement-from-frederick-w-smith-chairman-and-ceo-of-fedex-corporation, said the focus of the debate should be the federal tax policy and the relative societal benefits of business investments along with intended benefits to the economy.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.30% 156.21 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.30% 31.66 Delayed Quote.41.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Update
AQ
01:20pTrump, Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09pFED'S MESTER : U.S. monetary policy 'in a good spot'
RE
01:08pWarburg Pincus sells airline services firm Accelya to Vista
RE
01:04pLARGE GENDER BIAS CLASS ACTION VS STERLING JEWELERS REVIVED : U.S. appeals court
RE
12:56pNORTHERN BITCOIN : Merges With Leading US Competitor
BU
12:55pTHE PATH TO LOW-CARBON STEELMAKING : there are contradictions, but conversation can help resolve them
PU
12:54pT-Mobile CEO Leger to step down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group