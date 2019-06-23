Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FedEx cites 'operational error' for not delivering Huawei phone to U.S.- report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 01:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck is shown on deliver in La Jolla

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said an "operational error" caused a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd phone to not be delivered to the United States and the package delivery company apologised for the error, the Global Times reported on Sunday.

"FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments addressed to listed Huawei entities on the U.S. Entity List," FedEx said in a statement cited by the newspaper.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

China launched an investigation into FedEx Corp earlier this month over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

China's state news agency Xinhua had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, amid worsening trade relations between China and the United States.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others, with Washington putting Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

FedEx did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment early on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aFedEx cites 'operational error' for not delivering Huawei phone to U.S.- report
RE
06/22PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF PANAMA : Historic, first container with fresh Panamanian meat leaves for the People's Republic of China
PU
06/22OHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
06/22OHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Will You Become a USMCA All-Star?
PU
06/22UPCOMING EVENT : Prevent Plant, Controlling Weeds and Potential Cover Crops
PU
06/22NOC NATIONAL OIL : Calls to shutdown oil production risk escalating national crisis
PU
06/22Italy must respect its fiscal targets to keep market confidence - Visco
RE
06/22Trump Middle East Peace Plan Calls for $50 Billion in Investment --Update
DJ
06/22Trump Middle East Peace Plan Calls for $50 Billion in Investment
DJ
06/22S.African rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKON CORP : VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN IPO: Business Insider
2SOFTBANK CORP : India's space startups ignite investor interest
3RUMBLEON : Tips for Becoming a Better Motorcycle Mechanic
4QATAR FIRST BANK (QFC) : QATAR FIRST BANK QFC : Stock Exchange gains almost QR13 billion in a week
5QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY : US FEDERAL RESERVE TO CUT RATES ONLY IF ECONOMY WEAKENS: QNB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About