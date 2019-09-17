Log in
FedEx, smarting from Amazon breakup and trade war, warns on profit

09/17/2019 | 05:54pm EDT
A FedEx truck is driven through downtown in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Tuesday warned that full-year earnings would miss analysts' estimates, as escalating trade tensions pressure an already cooling global economy and it manages the fallout from its split with customer-turned-competitor Amazon.com Inc.

Shares of the package delivery company tumbled almost 10% in after-hours trading after profit in its latest quarter also fell short of Wall Street's goal.

The results from Memphis-based FedEx land as global retailers are gearing up for the all-important winter holiday season.

"This is very disappointing for all shareholders," said Trip Miller, managing director at Memphis-based hedge fund Gullane Capital Partners.

While FedEx has its own challenges, the company is a bellwether of the global economy and the broader logistics sector. Shares of rival United Parcel Service Inc fell 2.6% after the report.

FedEx said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings of $11.00 to $13.00 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $14.69 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

In June, FedEx had forecast a mid-single-digit percentage point decline in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2020.

As the Sino-U.S. trade war continues, the shipper has become the target of Chinese ire over shipping mistakes involving several packages, including parcels addressed to China's Huawei Technologies Co, which Washington has put on an export blacklist.

Adjusted net income fell to $800 million, or $3.05 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $933 million, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $17.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.15 per share.

"Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty," Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith said.

FedEx also said the "loss of business from a large customer" weighed on results. It previously downplayed the importance of the Amazon business, which FedEx said accounted for less than 1.3% of its revenue last year.

"Wow, you're finally admitting that Amazon was actually a large customer," said Cathy Morrow Roberson, founder of consulting firm Logistics Trends & Insights.

While global trade is down, she said, "I think a lot of it is a FedEx problem."

FedEx is responding with a new round of cost cuts - including reducing services in its global FedEx Express air network after the holiday season, Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

"We think their legacy Express Air segment is a bit pudgy right now," said Miller, who added he would like to see FedEx redeploy resources to bolster its "ground game" that serves the growing e-commerce segment.

Shares of Fedex fell $16.78 to $156.70 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)
