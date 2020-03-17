Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FedEx suspends 2020 profit outlook; coronavirus and turnaround pressure weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:20pm EDT
A Federal Express Ground truck travels down a highway through Carlsbad, California

U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp suspended its 2020 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing the "significant impact" of the coronavirus, and said it would cut costs due to the uncertainty wrought by the pandemic.

Even so, the company reported quarterly revenue that beat market expectations as more businesses turned to its international express plane service to safeguard their supply chains as COVID-19 illnesses and deaths mount around the world.

Shares in FedEx surged as much as 5% before falling 0.5% to $94.50 in after-the-bell trading.

"The reaction to their release is a bit like driving looking through the rear-view window," said Trip Miller, managing partner at Memphis-based Gullane Capital Partners. "There wasn't much in there for me to feel positive about FedEx or anybody else in the next 60 days."

FedEx joined Denmark's DSV Panalpina, a major transportation and logistics provider, in suspending profit forecasts due to unprecedented business disruption from the virus.

FedEx, which benefited from President Donald Trump's corporate tax cut, submitted a request to the U.S. government for "liquidity support," Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said on a conference call with analysts.

The package delivery company's adjusted net income dropped 53.5% year-over-year to $371 million, or $1.41 per share, for the fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 29. Revenue rose about 3% to $17.5 billion (14.5 billion pounds).

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $16.89 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company - whose rivals include United Parcel Service Inc and Amazon's homegrown delivery operation - was grappling with the integration of its TNT Express unit, higher costs related to launching Sunday home delivery, and the loss of Amazon.com Inc as a customer before the deadly virus outbreak began.

Executives see opportunity in surging e-commerce spending as governments in Europe and the United States urge people to hunker down at home to reduce the spread of the virus. Rampant international passenger flight cancellations already have been a boon for the lucrative express business at FedEx, they said.

"It's like Christmas right now on the express side. They're moving all sorts of supplies and equipment," said Dean Maciuba, a director at Logistics Trends & Insights.

FedEx is attacking costs by restructuring the company to move more express packages through its ground network, Maciuba said. But it still lags UPS, whose integrated express and ground network is more efficient.

"I do believe it's a turnaround story, but it's going to take forever," said Maciuba, adding that it could take up to three years to get FedEx margins back to 7-8% from less than 3% today.

Miller, of Gullane Capital, noted that FedEx's stock is trading at roughly the same level as 15 years ago. "The top 5 executives, plus the board, have made $870 million over the last 15 years, while shareholders have made nothing," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Leslie Adler)

By Lisa Baertlein and Ankit Ajmera

Stocks treated in this article : Amazon.com, Inc., DSV Panalpina A/S
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 7.03% 1807.84 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
DSV PANALPINA A/S -5.51% 538 Delayed Quote.-20.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Writes Congressional Leadership on Small Business Assistance
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07pOHIO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION : PUCO directs competitive energy suppliers to halt door-to-door, in-person marketing
PU
09:06pOil mixed after slipping to lowest since early 2016 amid coronavirus chaos
RE
09:03pExxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil
RE
09:02pJapan's exports fall, imports from China slump as virus impact widens
RE
09:01pSoftBank lays ground to abandon $3 billion WeWork tender offer - sources
RE
09:00pSOFTBANK LAYS GROUND TO ABANDON $3 BILLION WEWORK TENDER OFFER : sources
RE
08:54pDollar thrives, Aussie trampled in rush for liquidity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
5As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group