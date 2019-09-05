Log in
FedNat : Management to Participate at the Fall Investor Summit

09/05/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

FEDNAT TO PRESENT AT FALL INVESTOR SUMMIT

Sunrise, Florida, September 5, 2019 - FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) ("FedNat" or the "Company"), an insurance holding company, today announced that senior management, including CEO Michael H. Braun, will make a presentation at this year's Fall Investor Summit being held in New York City. Management's presentation is currently scheduled for September 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available through following this link,and also available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website at www.fednat.com.

FedNat's management team will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting or for more information on the Fall Investor Summit please contact info@microcapconf.com.

About the Company

FedNat is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers' products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or IR@fednat.com.

###

Disclaimer

FedNat Holding Company published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:21:02 UTC
