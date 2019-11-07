Log in
Federal Acquisition Service Issues Solicitation for Garmin Fenix 5 Watches

11/07/2019 | 03:26pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on 11/7/19, the Federal Acquisition Service issued a solicitation for Garmin Fenix 5 Watches. 

Synopsis"ITEM:  GARMIN FENIX 5 (COLOR: Slate Grey with Black Band) (Part number: 010-01688-00). The awardee is required to be an "Authorized Garmin Distributor / Reseller". and must provide documentation stating such. The total quantity of this one-time buy is 92 and the total award dollar cannot exceed $34,000. NOTE:  You MUST submit the Specs Sheet for the item you are providing in order to be considered for award."

Solicitation Number: TB-04

NAICS Code: 423430 - Computer and Computer Peripheral Equipment and Software Merchant Wholesalers

Set-aside: Total Small Business

Location: The Northeast & Caribbean Supply and Acquisition Center (QSDJ)

Contracting assistance and support is available from USFCR. USFCR is the world’s largest third-party government contractor registration firm. Since 2010, we have been providing the people, processes, and technology that help businesses of all sizes sell to government agencies. 

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, thousands have trusted us to get their SAM registration completed and compliant. No matter your industry or size, we offer a variety of services to help you reach and exceed your government contracting goals.

For assistance in government contracting call (877) 252-2700 or send email info@usfcrgov.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
