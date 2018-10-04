Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Agency Releases Finding of No Significant Environmental Impact with Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:10pm EDT

An exhaustive and thorough federal review of the proposed Icebreaker Lake Erie wind energy project that spanned more than two years found no significant environmental impacts. The report states that the project would not significantly affect migratory birds.

The U.S. Department of Energy conducted the review in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal entities. The agencies released the final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on October 2, 2018.

“The proposed project will not significantly adversely affect any endangered or threatened species or any critical habitat,” an overview of the EA states. “The Environmental Assessment evaluated potential impacts to migratory birds and concluded, primarily due to the small size of the project, that there would be both short and long-term impact but those impacts would be minor. There would be no potential for population-level impacts to any species of bird as a result of the proposed project.”

“The beneficial impacts of the proposed project would include a contribution toward the reduction of regional greenhouse gas emissions, diversification of regional energy supply and economic revitalization of key sectors of the regional economy,” the overview stated.

The six-turbine project, dubbed Icebreaker Wind, would be located eight miles off the coast of downtown Cleveland. It would be the first fresh-water wind energy installation in North America.

The federal report represents an important milestone for the project, which has undergone numerous, intensive local, state and federal governmental reviews.

“This is the most significant single approval Icebreaker Wind has received to date,” said Dr. Lorry Wagner, President of the non-profit, Cleveland-based Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation (LEEDCo) – which is developing Icebreaker Wind with Fred. Olsen Renewables USA.

“The Department of Energy did an extraordinarily thorough review, and worked with a host of other federal agencies – including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. We are eager now to earn state approval and move forward. This progressive, clean energy project has already attracted positive international attention for Cleveland. It stands to establish our region as a leader in the exploding offshore wind energy sector, and will yield both environmental and economic benefits for Greater Cleveland,” said Dr. Wagner.

Icebreaker Wind is being actively opposed by a large coal company at the state level.

According to Jocelyn Travis, Sierra Club Ready For 100 Campaign Manager, “Sierra Club has been a strong supporter of Icebreaker and of the development of a clean energy industry in Lake Erie to help combat air and water pollution and climate change. This Icebreaker Wind EA and FONSI is an important step toward realization of Mayor Jackson’s goal to have Cleveland be 100% renewable power by 2050.”

Other notable points within the federal overview:

  • “The proposed wind turbine generators and the proposed substation would be visible from the shoreline. However, due to the distance that the wind turbine generators would be constructed from shore and the existing industrial uses of the proposed onshore project sites, adverse visual impacts associated with the proposed project would be minor.”
  • “The proposed project would not cause any significant adverse effects nationally, within the Great Lakes region or the onshore or offshore area within or near the proposed project area.”
  • “While this would be the first offshore wind project in the Great Lakes, potential impacts associated with construction and operation of the project are understood and are largely similar to land-based projects in the Great Lakes region, the existing offshore wind project off the coast of Rhode Island and offshore wind projects that have been deployed in Europe. Impacts associated with the proposed turbine foundations are expected to be similar to, but overall less than, those observed for offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and offshore wind facilities in Europe.”

Icebreaker Wind enjoys wide support from a wide range of environmental groups, including:

  • Sierra Club
  • Ohio Environmental Council
  • Ohio Citizen Action
  • Environmental Defense Fund
  • Green Energy Ohio
  • Mom’s Clean Air Force
  • League of Women Voters
  • Ohio Interfaith Power and Light

www.leedco.org


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:58pFIREEYE : N. Korea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists
AQ
07:58pDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : IIROC Trading Halt - DMG.H
AQ
07:58pLGC CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - LG
AQ
07:58pWPC RESOURCES : Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary
AQ
07:55pTESLA : Judge tells Tesla, SEC to justify lawsuit deal before settling
RE
07:54pBARRICK GOLD : Randgold Resources Announces Form 8 (OPD) - Barrick Gold Corporation
AQ
07:54pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:54pSamsung Comprises One Third of Worldwide Digital Signage Market in Second Quarter of 2018, According to IDC
BU
07:51pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ : VTGN) Obtains Fast Track Designation on AV-101 to Treat Neuropathic Pain
AQ
07:50pPHARMACY TIMES :  Continuing Education™ to Host Educational Symposia at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.