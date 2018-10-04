Federal Agency Releases Finding of No Significant Environmental Impact with Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project

An exhaustive and thorough federal review of the proposed Icebreaker
Lake Erie wind energy project that spanned more than two years found no
significant environmental impacts. The report states that the project
would not significantly affect migratory birds.
The U.S. Department of Energy conducted the review in cooperation with
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal
entities. The agencies released the final Environmental Assessment (EA)
and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on October 2, 2018.
“The proposed project will not significantly adversely affect any
endangered or threatened species or any critical habitat,” an overview
of the EA states. “The Environmental Assessment evaluated potential
impacts to migratory birds and concluded, primarily due to the small
size of the project, that there would be both short and long-term impact
but those impacts would be minor. There would be no potential for
population-level impacts to any species of bird as a result of the
proposed project.”
“The beneficial impacts of the proposed project would include a
contribution toward the reduction of regional greenhouse gas emissions,
diversification of regional energy supply and economic revitalization of
key sectors of the regional economy,” the overview stated.
The six-turbine project, dubbed Icebreaker Wind, would be located eight
miles off the coast of downtown Cleveland. It would be the first
fresh-water wind energy installation in North America.
The federal report represents an important milestone for the project,
which has undergone numerous, intensive local, state and federal
governmental reviews.
“This is the most significant single approval Icebreaker Wind has
received to date,” said Dr. Lorry Wagner, President of the non-profit,
Cleveland-based Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation (LEEDCo) –
which is developing Icebreaker Wind with Fred. Olsen Renewables USA.
“The Department of Energy did an extraordinarily thorough review, and
worked with a host of other federal agencies – including the U.S. Fish
and Wildlife Service. We are eager now to earn state approval and move
forward. This progressive, clean energy project has already attracted
positive international attention for Cleveland. It stands to establish
our region as a leader in the exploding offshore wind energy sector, and
will yield both environmental and economic benefits for Greater
Cleveland,” said Dr. Wagner.
Icebreaker Wind is being actively opposed by a large coal company at the
state level.
According to Jocelyn Travis, Sierra Club Ready For 100 Campaign Manager,
“Sierra Club has been a strong supporter of Icebreaker and of the
development of a clean energy industry in Lake Erie to help combat air
and water pollution and climate change. This Icebreaker Wind EA and
FONSI is an important step toward realization of Mayor Jackson’s goal to
have Cleveland be 100% renewable power by 2050.”
Other notable points within the federal overview:
-
“The proposed wind turbine generators and the proposed substation
would be visible from the shoreline. However, due to the distance that
the wind turbine generators would be constructed from shore and the
existing industrial uses of the proposed onshore project sites,
adverse visual impacts associated with the proposed project would be
minor.”
-
“The proposed project would not cause any significant adverse effects
nationally, within the Great Lakes region or the onshore or offshore
area within or near the proposed project area.”
-
“While this would be the first offshore wind project in the Great
Lakes, potential impacts associated with construction and operation of
the project are understood and are largely similar to land-based
projects in the Great Lakes region, the existing offshore wind project
off the coast of Rhode Island and offshore wind projects that have
been deployed in Europe. Impacts associated with the proposed turbine
foundations are expected to be similar to, but overall less than,
those observed for offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and
offshore wind facilities in Europe.”
Icebreaker Wind enjoys wide support from a wide range of environmental
groups, including:
-
Sierra Club
-
Ohio Environmental Council
-
Ohio Citizen Action
-
Environmental Defense Fund
-
Green Energy Ohio
-
Mom’s Clean Air Force
-
League of Women Voters
-
Ohio Interfaith Power and Light
