Federal Air Marshals flying despite COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Marshal Association commends the exemplary service of Federal Air Marshals during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Terrorism remains a constant threat, and our enemies watch and wait to exploit weaknesses in our society. Federal Air Marshals have redoubled their vigilance in this time of crisis, unrest, and social distancing.



“We hope Congress and the American public recognizes the determination and integrity of our Federal Air Marshals. Despite low job morale, ongoing pay issues, long shifts without rest, and lack of critical health services, our Federal Air Marshals have demonstrated that they are America’s most flexible, capable, and patriotic officers,” said Air Marshal Association President John Casaretti.

Federal Air Marshals endure repeated quarantine, and are deploying continuously to the world’s contaminated hotspots. They resolutely accept that they will be exposed to infection while traveling to and from COVID-19 impacted countries as they complete critical missions in support of America’s security objectives. During this entire crisis, Federal Air Marshals have furthered important anti-terrorism casework both in the air, and on the ground.

Americans traveling during the pandemic can be confident that Federal Air Marshals remain committed to keeping US transportation systems safe.

The Air Marshal Association is the oldest and largest labor organization exclusively representing Federal Air Marshals. Our thousands of members enjoy unparalleled legal representation, a robust Legislative agenda, and a benevolent Foundation providing scholarships and bereavement benefits. Visit www.AIRMARSHAL.org

Contact:

A. Bermudez

Press Officer, Air Marshal Association

(202) 805-3803

press@airmarshal.org