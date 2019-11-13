Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Compass Builds Market Expertise With Creation of Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:17am EST

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Compass, a groundbreaking opportunity and market intelligence platform for GovCon, today introduced its Board of Advisors, a group chartered to augment market knowledge in a number of critical areas.

Co-founders Chad Ganske and Jim Sherwood set out to build a team that represents the market, customers and capabilities of the Federal Compass platform—with the vision of supplementing their own experience by surrounding themselves with practitioners offering deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of success. Members include:

  • Tom Hewitt, founder of Federal Sources, Inc. and former INPUT board member, brings decades of Federal contracting and executive experience to Federal Compass. Mr. Hewitt is an invaluable source of knowledge about the public sector and Federal market intelligence.

  • Kevin Marshall, VP Solution Architecture at Salient CRGT, provides experience across small and large organizations spanning information technology and consulting disciplines—including insights across hundreds of clients and partners in the Federal space—leveraging a broad perspective of the Federal marketplace.

  • Joanne Connelly, CEO at Birdsong Partners, and former President & CEO of ConnellyWorks, offers Federal Compass experience spanning nearly 30 years of involvement in the Federal contracting community. Mrs. Connelly covered the market as an editor for FCW before transitioning into a thought leader for marketing, business development and sales within the Federal sector. Her perspective provides Federal Compass with extensive knowledge and expertise in marketing, branding, and communications.

  • Doug Ingram, founder and CEO at Ingram Group, and former Managing Director, Analytics at Centurion Research, provides Federal Compass with expertise in information technology, analytics, the Federal contracting market and market intelligence. His understanding of the development, usability and application of software products has been instrumental in the development of Federal Compass’ capabilities.

“We are excited to have these market experts join our team,” said Federal Compass CEO Chad Ganske. “We understand that superior service to the federal market requires an in-depth understanding of the space, and we believe we have built a diverse team that positions Federal Compass as a next-generation product with legacy ties.”

Federal Compass offers a free 10-day trial of its opportunity tools and market intelligence platform. For additional information, visit the Federal Compass website.

Contact:
Chad Ganske 
chadganske@federalcompass.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aKYOCERA : Majority of public sector staff do not have the tools to work effectively, say Kyocera; Research shows lack of workspace investment is leaving many organisations struggling to attract and retain staff
AQ
08:46aPERSPECTA : Labs to Develop and Demonstrate an Integrated Network Planner Prototype for the Army's Tactical Information Network
PR
08:46aINDS HLDG : Indus Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of $10m in Restricted Funds
AQ
08:46aMC10 Announces the Use of BioStamp nPoint® in Phase III Study of Huntington Disease
BU
08:46aREGIONS FINANCIAL : Keith Herron Retiring from Regions Bank after 31-year Career
BU
08:44aEleven Banks Select CSI for Core Processing During First Half of Its Fiscal Year
BU
08:43aH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report for Q1-Q3 2019
AQ
08:43aBONHEUR : Additional information bondholder meetings 14 November 2019
AQ
08:42aALIBABA OPENS BOOKBUILD FOR HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
08:42aTrapX Wins the Security Shark Tank® New York City
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3'MADE IN GERMANY': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group