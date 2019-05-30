Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Court Confirms Arbitration Award Against Streamline Consulting Group LLC -- Ordered to Pay Hawaiian Legacy Hardwoods LLC and Five Other Parties $273,930.14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

HONOLULU, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 10, 2019, the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii confirmed an arbitration award that ordered Streamline Consulting Group LLC (“SCG”) to pay Hawaiian Legacy Hardwoods LLC (“HLH”) and five other parties $273,930.14

The case brought forward by SCG owner and principal Tiffany McCormick Potter of 1629 K Street, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20006 and was heard in October 2018 and the Final Award of Arbitration issued on November 28, 2018.

“The findings and awards made by the arbitrator in this case were based upon both the extensive testimony heard and the many exhibits introduced during the five days of hearings and arguments in this matter,” said Jerry M. Hiatt, Arbitrator in this case.  The Arbitrator was thus required to weigh the parties’ respective credibility on the issues. The Arbitrator did so and found that Potter was particularly incredible on the issue of whether the NC [Non-circumvention Agreement] fee could be applied to her work under the SA [Services Agreement]. "Her credibility was directly undermined by her own communications, including Exhibit 21 and the history of her dealings with the Respondents,” Hiatt concluded.

The arbitrator further found that the success of the carbon certification was obtained not through Potter’s work, but the work of others stating, “Whether and in what amount Streamline would have ever obtained those credits is speculative, given its failure to do so while involved in the work, and its refusal, despite requests, to provide a budget for completing the work.”

The arbitrator also stated, “Streamline’s work was so incomplete at the time of termination that it was not the legal cause of the certification of carbon credits by [The Gold Standard] which was ultimately obtained through the work of others.”

The arbitrator also found deficiencies in SCG’s work product which had to be redone at significant cost to Legacy Carbon. In addition, he concluded that SCG had erred in the calculation of the amount of carbon credits projected to be generated for Legacy Carbon. Dunster stated, “SCG’s projections of carbon credits were in fact, more than double the actual amount confirmed by The Gold Standard. In addition, SCG grossly underestimated the time and costs associated with the certification process.”

When SCG was terminated in August 2014, Potter sent emails threatening to notify The Gold Standard and others that the entire project was terminated. The arbitrator stated, “Termination of the project was of course, not Ms. Potter’s decision to make.  The statement that she was going to notify others to that effect was highly inappropriate.”

HLH LLC CEO Jeffrey Dunster stated, “Unfortunately, some people in business choose to weaponize the legal system and use it as a bargaining chip rather than as a tool for legitimate conflict resolution.  In today’s economic climate, it has become more expedient to pay off frivolous claims than to fight them and risk huge legal costs and the inevitable negative press which follows. HLH however is a B Corporation and part of our pledge as a B Corporation is our responsibility to our community and not just ourselves. If we didn’t fix this, we would just be passing the problem on to someone else and that is not who we are as a company.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Investor Relations
(808) 595-8847

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
03:24pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Unit Gets AI Contract from US Dept. of Health and Human Services
DJ
03:23pSOFTBANK : As A Public Company, WeWork Almost Promises To Be More Careful About Who Gives It Money Than It Was As A Private Company
AQ
03:23pORION NOTICE : Rosen, a Widely Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important June 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORN
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About