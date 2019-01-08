Federal Court Rules Broward Sheriff Jail Captain Must Face Justice in the Case Filed by Zachary Cruz, Case Moves Forward to Trial

Plaintiff Zachary Cruz, Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan Available for Interviews Today Following Federal Court’s Approval to Move Forward with Lawsuit

WHAT: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has ruled that Zachary Cruz’s lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office can move forward, substantiating Cruz’s claims of 14th amendment violations and false imprisonment. According to the lawsuit, Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, was targeted, harassed, and tortured by Broward authorities. Following an arrest for skateboarding on school property and posting the required $25 bail, Cruz’s bond was unreasonably reset to an excessive $500,000. Cruz was illegally held after posting his $25 bond without just cause. Broward County officials then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility, including the use of a restraint vest 24-hours per day and sleep deprivation tactics such as guards repeatedly waking him at all hours and the use of 24-hour intense lighting. Federal Courts have now agreed that Cruz’s lawsuit plausibly alleges that Broward County Officials’, notably Captain Sherea Green’s, decision to detain Plaintiff following his posting of bond amounted to more than mere negligence. The court has also stated that the decision by Captain Green and her subordinates to continue Cruz’s detention following his posting of bond, as alleged by Cruz and implicitly conceded by Captain Green, was intentional, and therefore rose above the “mere negligence” required to maintain a claim for deliberate indifference to Plaintiff’s right to be released. The original lawsuit was funded in May of 2018 by Nexus Services Inc., a leading provider of services and resources to help detained persons; and filed by Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc., a pro bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials accountable. WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 WHO: Zachary Cruz, Plaintiff Mike Donovan, President and CEO, Nexus Services Inc. WHERE: Broward County Justice Center 555 SE 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

