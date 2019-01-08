Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Court Rules Broward Sheriff Jail Captain Must Face Justice in the Case Filed by Zachary Cruz, Case Moves Forward to Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:21pm EST

Plaintiff Zachary Cruz, Nexus Services CEO Mike Donovan Available for Interviews Today Following Federal Court’s Approval to Move Forward with Lawsuit

WHAT:

      The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has ruled that Zachary Cruz’s lawsuit against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office can move forward, substantiating Cruz’s claims of 14th amendment violations and false imprisonment.
 

According to the lawsuit, Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, was targeted, harassed, and tortured by Broward authorities. Following an arrest for skateboarding on school property and posting the required $25 bail, Cruz’s bond was unreasonably reset to an excessive $500,000. Cruz was illegally held after posting his $25 bond without just cause. Broward County officials then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility, including the use of a restraint vest 24-hours per day and sleep deprivation tactics such as guards repeatedly waking him at all hours and the use of 24-hour intense lighting.

 
Federal Courts have now agreed that Cruz’s lawsuit plausibly alleges that Broward County Officials’, notably Captain Sherea Green’s, decision to detain Plaintiff following his posting of bond amounted to more than mere negligence. The court has also stated that the decision by Captain Green and her subordinates to continue Cruz’s detention following his posting of bond, as alleged by Cruz and implicitly conceded by Captain Green, was intentional, and therefore rose above the “mere negligence” required to maintain a claim for deliberate indifference to Plaintiff’s right to be released.
 
The original lawsuit was funded in May of 2018 by Nexus Services Inc., a leading provider of services and resources to help detained persons; and filed by Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc., a pro bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials accountable.
 

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 8, 2019
 

WHO:

Zachary Cruz, Plaintiff
Mike Donovan, President and CEO, Nexus Services Inc.
 

WHERE:

Broward County Justice Center
555 SE 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. is a pro bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials accountable for placing money or politics above the lives of human beings, protecting due-process rights to be free from government coercion and demanding justice and enforcement of hard-won civil rights. http://www.ndhlawyers.com/

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bail securitization and electronic monitoring. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. as a part of its corporate giving to increase access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. http://www.nexushelps.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Revision of the Transfer of Rights Agreement
PU
01:34pPRESS RELEASE : SBIF Resolution
PU
01:31pFIRST IN NATION : “Skip the Slip” Bill Introduced in California Assembly to Tackle Major Impacts of Paper Receipts
BU
01:31pYRC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:30pNEUROMETRIX : Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
AQ
01:29pProspect of U.S. profit drop rises for investors
RE
01:29pPRABHAT DAIRY : enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish co
AQ
01:29pGREAT PANTHER SILVER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Production Results and Provides Corporate Update
PU
01:29pBANDHAN BANK : Gruh Finance boards approve marriage of convenience
AQ
01:29pDOMINION ENERGY : Save Money, Energy with Credits, Tips, Assistance Programs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.