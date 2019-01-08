Federal Court Rules Broward Sheriff Jail Captain Must Face Justice in the Case Filed by Zachary Cruz, Case Moves Forward to Trial

|
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has
ruled that Zachary Cruz’s lawsuit against the Broward County
Sheriff’s Office can move forward, substantiating Cruz’s claims of
14th amendment violations and false imprisonment.
According to the lawsuit, Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland
school shooter Nikolas Cruz, was targeted, harassed, and tortured
by Broward authorities. Following an arrest for skateboarding on
school property and posting the required $25 bail, Cruz’s bond was
unreasonably reset to an excessive $500,000. Cruz was illegally
held after posting his $25 bond without just cause. Broward County
officials then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture
once he was in the Broward main jail facility, including the use
of a restraint vest 24-hours per day and sleep deprivation tactics
such as guards repeatedly waking him at all hours and the use of
24-hour intense lighting.
Federal Courts have now agreed that Cruz’s lawsuit plausibly alleges
that Broward County Officials’, notably Captain Sherea Green’s,
decision to detain Plaintiff following his posting of bond amounted
to more than mere negligence. The court has also stated that the
decision by Captain Green and her subordinates to continue Cruz’s
detention following his posting of bond, as alleged by Cruz and
implicitly conceded by Captain Green, was intentional, and therefore
rose above the “mere negligence” required to maintain a claim for
deliberate indifference to Plaintiff’s right to be released.
The original lawsuit was funded in May of 2018 by Nexus Services
Inc., a leading provider of services and resources to help detained
persons; and filed by Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc., a pro
bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials
accountable.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
WHO:
Zachary Cruz, Plaintiff
Mike Donovan, President and CEO, Nexus Services Inc.
WHERE:
Broward County Justice Center
555 SE 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
