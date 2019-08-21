Log in
Federal Deficits to Rise More Than Expected Over Next Decade, CBO Says --Update

08/21/2019 | 11:35am EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Federal deficits are projected to grow much more than expected over the next decade thanks to the two-year budget agreement lawmakers and the White House struck last month, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

The agency increased its forecasts for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion, to $12.2 trillion, in updated budget projections released Wednesday. The increase primarily reflects higher federal spending under the new budget deal, partly offset by lower projected interest rates.

CBO said the new agreement, which increased spending roughly $320 billion over the next two years above previously enacted spending caps, will add roughly $1.7 trillion to deficits between 2020 and 2029. That reflects CBO's assumption that federal spending will continue to grow at the rate of inflation after 2021.

Higher spending on disasters and border security in 2019 also boosted projected deficits by $255 billion over the next 10 years, assuming that spending continues to grow. CBO also downgraded its forecasts for U.S. interest rates, which will reduce expected interest costs on government debt by $1.4 trillion over the next decade.

Deficits as a share of gross domestic product are expected to average 4.7% over the next decade, up from the 4.3% average CBO projected in May, and a significant increase from the 2.9% average over the past 50 years.

Overall, CBO said government debt as a share of the economy is expected to rise from 79% this year to 95% in 2029 -- up from 92% when the agency released its 10-year forecasts in May.

"The nation's fiscal outlook is challenging," CBO Director Phillip Swagel said. "To put it on a sustainable course, lawmakers will have to make significant changes to tax and spending policies -- making revenues larger than they would be under current law, reducing spending below projected accounts, or adopting some combination of those approaches."

Lawmakers have shown little appetite, however, for reining in federal spending or raising taxes, and investors are unfazed by the government red ink.

The latest projections come as White House officials are considering potential stimulus measures that would help cushion the U.S. economy from a potential downturn but would likely add billions more to government debt.

Risks of a deepening economic downturn appear to be rising abroad and could be spreading to the U.S. economy.

While government borrowing costs remain historically low, high and rising debt could constrain policy makers in the next downturn. Research has shown countries with higher debt-to-GDP ratios during a crisis have weaker recoveries, in part because policy makers worry about borrowing more to stimulate the economy.

Deficits typically shrink when the economy is doing well, as low unemployment and rising wages push up tax revenues for the government, and automatic spending on safety-net programs such as unemployment insurance declines.

Instead, deficits as a share of the economy have been rising in recent years despite an uptick in economic output, and annual deficits are on track to eclipse $1 trillion in fiscal 2019, which ends Sept. 30. Although government receipts have begun to pick up 18 months after the 2017 tax cuts took effect, they haven't kept pace with rising federal spending or broader economic growth.

The Treasury Department said last month it expects to borrow more than $1 trillion for the second year in a row.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC. 0.51% 35.195 Delayed Quote.31.04%
