Federal Financial Analytics and Treliant Form Unprecedented Alliance Bridging Policy Analytics and Compliance Expertise

New partnership between industry-leading experts reflects post-crisis strategic reality: financial-product innovation fails without advance policy and compliance planning.

Caught in a vise between challenging markets and relentless technological change, financial institutions face new strategic challenges from growing political uncertainty, paradigm-busting competitors, and an increasingly complex policy environment. Reflecting the unprecedented competitive and strategic challenges the banking sector now confronts, Federal Financial Analytics (FedFin) and Treliant are launching a first of its kind alliance combining forward-looking policy analysis with compliance capabilities to give clients the vital strategic edge successful companies will need as the business environment continues to evolve into an unprecedented market landscape.

Banks of all sizes spent considerable resources to revise their operations after post-crisis regulatory reforms, but the environment continues to change at ever increasing speeds. No longer can firms silo forward-looking policy analyses from their risk, compliance, and technological implementation capabilities as they explore adding, augmenting, or shedding business lines. This alliance ensures that firms will have the capacity to change as quickly as the business environment, allowing them to be the first to gain strategic advantage from emerging challenges and opportunities.

“Regulators continue to enforce compliance, risk, and policy requirements vigorously across the entire industry,” said Treliant Chief Executive Officer B. Scott Fisher. “The FedFin/Treliant Alliance allows us to provide clients with timely, actionable, strategic, and tactical advice by anticipating future industry and regulatory configurations and deploying those insights to give clients a winning competitive advantage in rapidly evolving markets.”

"One of the challenges our clients frequently encounter after we solve for policy problems is what to do next. Working with Treliant, we can now not only identify and solve for these, but also implement solutions tailored to the individual needs of the client,” said FedFin Managing Partner Karen Shaw Petrou. “This alliance expands our current capabilities to give financial institutions a one-stop-shop where they can plan for the future while wrestling with external challenges amid great uncertainty.” FedFin and Treliant’s industry thought-leaders and practitioners have years of hands-on experience and know-how that can accelerate clients' strategies and deliver outstanding performance results, while remaining within enterprise and regulatory risk tolerances.

About Federal Financial Analytics

Federal Financial Analytics is a proprietary think tank providing analytical and advisory services on legislative, regulatory, and public-policy issues impacting global financial services companies. The firm’s practice is a unique blend of strategic advice and policy analysis serving as a thought leadership resource for boards of directors and senior management seeking a forward-looking assessment of risks, opportunities, governance and other matters critical to success. Founded in 1985, FedFin’s rigorous, disciplined analyses are relied on by banks, central banks, financial regulators, vendors, and financial-industry investors both domestically and abroad to understand how new standards will impact business lines and change markets. These comprehensive assessments have long guided clients to unique opportunities not uncovered in purely rulebook-driven approaches to forward-looking assessments.

About Treliant

Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that services organizations around the globe. Our firm services financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients’ corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe. For more information, visit www.Treliant.com.

