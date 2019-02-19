Federal Government to Cancel Funds for California High-Speed Rail -- Update

By Ted Mann

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration said Tuesday it would cancel almost $1 billion in funding for the California high-speed rail network, casting doubt on whether the state will be able to complete even the first phase of the troubled project.

In a letter to state officials, Federal Railroad Administrator Ronald Batory said the administration is planning to revoke its grant agreement with the California High-Speed Rail Authority, and halt $928.6 million in future grant payments it was expected to make to fund the project through 2022.

The FRA is also considering a legal effort to recover $2.5 billion in federal funds already spent on the project, which was originally set to link Los Angeles and San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that the state would focus on completing the first phase of the project, connecting the cities of Bakersfield and Merced, and revisit plans to extend the network south to Los Angeles and north to San Francisco.

"And by the way, I am not interested in sending $3.5 billion in federal funding that was allocated to this project back to Donald Trump," Mr. Newsom, a Democrat, said in his State of the State speech.

Those remarks were widely interpreted as an admission the system wouldn't be completed as designed, though Mr. Newsom has said his remarks were misinterpreted.

Mr. Newsom's plan "represents a significant retreat from the State's initial vision and commitment and frustrates the purpose for which Federal funding was awarded (i.e., an initial investment in the larger high-speed rail system)," Mr. Batory wrote.

The letter from Mr. Batory came hours after Mr. Trump weighed in, via Twitter.

"The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!" Mr. Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, referring to his proposal to erect a wall on the southern border of the U.S.

Mr. Newsom accused the president of taking revenge for the decision by California and other states to challenge Mr. Trump's declaration of an emergency to build a border wall.

"It's no coincidence that the Administration's threat comes 24 hours after California led 16 states in challenging the President's farcical 'national emergency,'" the governor said in a statement. "This is clear political retribution by President Trump, and we won't sit idly by. This is California's money, and we are going to fight for it."

A former Transportation Department official questioned whether the FRA could snuff out the project so easily.

"As much as the Trump administration would like to think they can simply decide to kill a major infrastructure project that has already created thousands of multiyear jobs, it doesn't work like that," said the official, who worked in the Obama administration. "It's actually not as easy as sending a tweet, or even a letter. My money is on this project going forward."

In laying out the case for revoking the contract, Mr. Batory said that California had not made financial contributions to advance the project on a previously agreed-upon schedule. He cited a state expenditure of $47.9 million on final design and construction in December 2018.

That was nearly $100 million less than the state had committed to, he said. The FRA set a deadline of March 5 for the rail authority to contest its findings.

The funding clash is another black eye for a project that was once billed as America's pre-eminent investment in high-speed passenger rail, a successful transportation mode in countries around the world that has lagged behind in the U.S.

California voters approved a $10 billion bond to fund the system in 2008, and the federal agreed to $3.5 billion in grants. But the cost estimate ballooned for the full network, which at one point was slated to extend from San Francisco to Los Angeles, with future extensions planned to Sacramento and San Diego. The project cost was most recently estimated at $77 billion.

--Alejandro Lazo contributed to this article.

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com