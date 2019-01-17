Log in
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

01/17/2019 | 11:46am EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the election for chair and vice chair of the board of directors.

Richard A. Whaley, Chair
FHLBank Atlanta board members elected Richard A. Whaley, president, chief executive officer, and director of Citizens Bank of Americus in Americus, Georgia, to a two-year term as chair of FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors.

Mr. Whaley served as chair of the Georgia Bankers Association from October 2010 to June 2012 and as chair of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation from 2008 to 2010. He has also served as a director of the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust, Inc., since June 2013 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Whaley has been a director of FHLBank Atlanta since 2013 and served as vice chair of the board from 2015 to 2018. Prior to serving as vice chair, Mr. Whaley served as chair of the Credit and Member Services Committee.

Robert L. Strickland, Vice Chair
FHLBank Atlanta board members elected Robert L. Strickland, executive director of the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA), to a two-year term as vice chair of FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors. Mr. Strickland has served as executive director of AHFA since 1987, after a 14-year career in commercial banking.

In 1996, Mr. Strickland founded the Alabama Multifamily Loan Consortium (Consortium), a nonprofit association of 57 member banks that leverages low-income housing tax credits to provide permanent mortgages for multifamily housing statewide, and he continues to serve on the Consortium’s board and executive committee. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Strickland served as president of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, a nonprofit, nonpartisan association and advocate for state housing finance agencies and affordable housing.

Mr. Strickland has been a director of FHLBank Atlanta since 2007, after serving a prior term from 2002 to 2004. During his tenure on the board, Mr. Strickland has served as chair of the Housing and Community Investment Committee and vice chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Strickland also served on FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council from 1997 to 1999.

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $5.8 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 865,000 households.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com
404.888.8143

© GlobeNewswire 2019
