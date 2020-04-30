Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Declares a 5.53% Dividend for First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 11:23am EDT

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today approved a first quarter 2020 cash dividend at an annualized rate of 5.53 percent.

“The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta continues to fulfill its role of providing liquidity to its members through all economic cycles, including the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board of Directors, Rick Whaley. “We are committed to maintaining a financially strong cooperative for our members and we are pleased to be able to return value to them through this first quarter dividend.”

The dividend rate is 4.00 percentage points over the daily average three-month LIBOR yield for the first quarter of 2020, and 4.30 percentage points over the daily average Secured Overnight Financing Rate, also known as SOFR, for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be calculated based on shareholders’ capital stock held during that period. The dividend will be credited to shareholders’ daily investment accounts at the close of business on May 5, 2020.

If you have questions, please contact FHLBank Atlanta’s Funding Desk at 1.800.536.9650, ext. 8011.

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

Some of the statements made in this announcement are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include statements with respect to the Bank's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which may be beyond the Bank's control, and which may cause the Bank's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including without limitation any one or more of the following factors: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative, regulatory and accounting actions, changes, approvals or requirements; uncertainties relating to the potential phase-out of LIBOR; future economic and market conditions (including the housing market); changes in demand for advances or consolidated obligations of the Bank and/or the FHLBank System; changes in interest rates; changes in prepayment speeds, default rates, delinquencies, and losses on mortgage-backed securities; volatility of market prices, rates and indices that could affect the value of financial instruments; changes in credit ratings and/or the terms of derivative transactions; changes in product offerings; political, national, and world events; disruptions in information systems; membership changes; and adverse developments or events affecting or involving other Federal Home Loan Banks or the FHLBank System in general. Additional factors that might cause the Bank's results to differ from these forward-looking statements are provided in detail in the Bank’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.fhlbatl.com and www.sec.gov.

New factors may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict the nature of each new factor, or assess its potential impact, on our business and financial condition. Given these uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Bank has no obligation and does not undertake to publicly update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement, or after the respective dates on which such statements otherwise are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com 
404.888.8143

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aChevron, BP, Shell Told to Cut Oil Output After Global Pact
DJ
11:38aMNB provides access for investment funds to an increasing range of its instruments
PU
11:38aGRAPHISOFT PARK REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN : SE Financial Statements for the year 2019 (IFRS, standalone)
PU
11:38a197TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VON ROLL HOLDING AG HELD : All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
PU
11:38aSTORY : Africa's young people get boost from new partnership
PU
11:38aRECORDATI : Summary report of the votes (Ordinary Shareholders' meeting 29th April 2020)
PU
11:38aARCTIC PAPER S A : no 8/2020 Appointment of the company's management board for the next term of office
PU
11:38aARCTIC PAPER S A : no 7/2020 Change of the Management Board's recommendation on payment of dividend and the Supervisory Board's opinion
PU
11:38aRWE : South Wales Industrial Cluster wins funding
PU
11:38aRWE : Great Yarmouth Power Station reaches 20 years without any Lost Time Accidents
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group