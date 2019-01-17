Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas : Announces 2019 Advisory Council Members

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to
announce the recent appointment of Louisiana community leader Keith
Cunningham to the Bank’s 2019 Affordable Housing Advisory Council
(Council). Angela Curry, Michelle Whetten and Felipe Rael were
reappointed to the Council.
“It is an honor to serve on the Advisory Council,” said Mr. Cunningham,
executive director for the Louisiana Housing Corporation. “The Federal
Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of our key partners and has been a
driving force for affordable housing development in Louisiana. Serving
on the Advisory Council represents an opportunity to engage and leverage
affordable housing resources that will expand homeownership production
in Louisiana and throughout the southern U.S. region.”
All appointments began January 1. Mr. Cunningham, Ms. Curry, Ms. Whetten
and Mr. Rael will serve three-year terms that will expire on December
31, 2021.
The Council is comprised of 13 representatives from state, community and
nonprofit organizations who advise FHLB Dallas’ Board of Directors
(Board) on affordable housing and economic development issues. Council
members are appointed by the FHLB Dallas Board.
Newly Appointed Member:
-
Keith Cunningham serves as the executive director for the
Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) since his appointment by the LHC
board of directors in 2017. In this role, he provides leadership to
work toward fulfilling LHC’s mission of providing solutions to
Louisiana’s housing needs. He received his Bachelor of Arts in history
at Southern University and A&M College, and a Juris Doctor degree from
Southern University Law Center. Mr. Cunningham’s legal career began by
working with his father, Edselle K. Cunningham Sr. at the Law Offices
of Cunningham and Associates. He also served as a law clerk for Judge
Janice Clark in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, worked at the Department of
Elections and Registration and at the Louisiana Service Commission.
Mr. Cunningham is an active member of the American Bar Association,
Louisiana Bar Association, Baton Rouge Bar Association, National
Association of Bon Lawyers, National Bar Association, Volunteers in
Public Schools and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Reappointed Members:
-
Angela Curry has been the executive director of
Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation (GLC/EDF) in
Greenwood, Mississippi, since 2008 and has worked for the organization
since 1998. As the executive director, Ms. Curry is responsible for
leading the economic/community development marketing activities and
strategies for the service area, including job recruitment and
retention, creating and sustaining professional relationships with
existing businesses and resource partners, event planning and office
management. Ms. Curry is affiliated with the Southern Economic
Development Council, Mississippi Economic Development Council and
Delta Strong, a regional economic development organization. In
addition, she serves or has served in the following capacities: Board
member of Greenwood Tourism Commission, board member of Greenwood
MainStreet Association and Advisory Board of Planters Bank and Trust.
-
Michelle Whetten is vice president and Gulf Coast market leader
for Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. (Enterprise). Based in New
Orleans, Ms. Whetten leads Enterprise’s work to create and support
effective systems and tools for high quality affordable housing
production and healthy communities, attract private-sector capital and
strengthen the affordable housing industry. Prior to her assignment in
the Gulf Coast, Ms. Whetten was deputy director for Enterprise’s New
York office, where she led neighborhood initiatives and public policy
efforts. Before joining Enterprise, Ms. Whetten managed the Prince
George’s County, Maryland, office of the Neighborhood Design Center, a
Baltimore-based nonprofit organization. She is on the boards of
Reconcile New Orleans, Springboard to Opportunities, Providence
Community Housing and the Louisiana Association of Affordable Housing
Providers.
-
Felipe Rael is the Council vice chair and executive director of
the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership, which, for 25 years, has
been developing in-fill market-rate and affordable housing in
Albuquerque neighborhoods. He also serves on the City of Albuquerque
Affordable Housing Committee, the Great Southwest Council of the Boy
Scouts of America, and he is a former chapter president of the
National Society of Hispanic MBAs. From analyzing acquisitions at the
Bascom Group, thriving within major investment banks as Western
Regional Manager of Bank of America’s Multifamily Finance Group and
serving the state of New Mexico as Director of Housing Development at
the Mortgage Finance Authority, Mr. Rael’s entire career has been
focused on housing finance and investment. Mr. Rael joined the FHLB
Dallas Advisory Council in 2016.
The remaining members of the Advisory Council are:
-
Mr. Jeff Curry
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Director of
Development
JL Gray Company, Inc.
-
Ms. Michelle Den Bleyker
Midland, Texas
Vice President
YES
Housing, Inc.
-
Mr. Chris Monforton
Gulfport, Mississippi
Chief
Executive Officer
Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast
-
Ms. Karen Phillips
Fort Smith, Arkansas
Sebastian
County Project Coordinator
Restore Hope Arkansas
-
Mr. Matt Hull
Austin, Texas
Executive Director
Texas
Association of CDCs
-
Mr. Jim Petty
Van Buren, Arkansas
President & CEO
Strategic
Realty Developers, Inc.
-
Mr. Tim Pierce (Chairman)
Lubbock, Texas
Executive
Director
South Plains Association of Governments
-
Mr. Samuel Sanders
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Executive
Director
Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, Inc.
-
Ms. Jacque Haas Woodring
San Antonio, Texas
Chief of
Staff
Prospera Housing Community Services
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
