Federal Home Loan Bank of New York : Declares A 6.75% Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018

08/16/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") is pleased to announce that, on August 16, 2018, its Board of Directors approved a dividend for the second quarter of 2018 of 6.75% (annualized).  The dollar amount of the dividend will be approximately $103.6 million.  The cash dividend will be distributed to member financial institutions on August 17, 2018.

"Our continued strong results for the second quarter of 2018 provides the opportunity to offer an attractive return on our members' investment in the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY.  "This performance also positions us to make investments that strengthen our cooperative, increase our ability to meet members' needs and support the communities we all serve."

The FHLBNY filed its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks.  As of June 30, 2018, the FHLB of New York serves 326 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  The Federal Home Loan Banks support the efforts of local members to help provide financing for America's homebuyers.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as "projected," "expects," "may," or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACT: Eric Amig
(212) 441-6807
Brian Finnegan
(212) 441-6877

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-home-loan-bank-of-new-york-declares-a-6-75-dividend-for-the-second-quarter-of-2018--300698420.html

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of New York


© PRNewswire 2018
