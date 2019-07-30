Federal Judge Overturns IRS Donor-Disclosure Change

By Richard Rubin

A federal judge in Montana overturned the Internal Revenue Service's rule that had limited the information that politically active nonprofit groups have to provide to the federal government.

Democrats had been complaining about the rule since the IRS and Treasury Department released it last July.

Under the change, hailed by conservative groups, some organizations no longer have to provide the IRS with confidential lists of donors. The main beneficiaries included social welfare groups such as an arm of the National Rifle Association.

The change didn't affect the information released to the public, because those donors were already redacted from available forms. Even under the rule, the IRS could still have obtained it during audits.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democratic presidential candidate, sued the IRS, arguing that the change limited information-sharing with states. The state contended that the federal government hadn't given the public the requisite time to consider the change and offer input.

Judge Brian Morris agreed, ruling for the state on Tuesday and setting aside the rule.

"A proper notice-and-comment procedure will provide the IRS with the opportunity to review and consider information submitted by the public and interested parties," he wrote. "Then, and only then, may the IRS act on a fully-informed basis when making potentially significant changes to federal tax law."

The IRS had argued that a full notice-and-comment process wasn't necessary for such a narrow change. Treasury Department officials said the information wasn't needed to enforce tax law.

The IRS and the Treasury Department had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

