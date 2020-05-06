Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Announces FedNowSM Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Banks today announced the formation of a FedNow Community group for their upcoming instant payment offering, the FedNow Service. Despite the challenges that have come with the coronavirus, work on the FedNow Service remains on schedule for a 2023 or 2024 service launch.

“While we work to support the industry and our customers during this difficult time, we want to ensure that our collaboration with industry stakeholders on FedNow features and functionality continues on a virtual basis,” said Kenneth C. Montgomery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston first vice president and chief operating officer and FedNow program executive. “The FedNow Community will help influence FedNow Service design and our development roadmap by providing input on desired service features, technology and implementation plans.”

The Federal Reserve seeks active participation from a variety of organizations that will represent the key constituents of the FedNow Service ecosystem. The FedNow Community is open to individuals who are interested in committing time and expertise to contribute to the success of the FedNow Service. Interested individuals should submit the FedNow Community participant profile form, detailing relevant experience, expertise and their organization’s role in faster payments. Over the course of developing the FedNow Service, the Federal Reserve will call upon the group, either the entire membership or specific members with needed expertise, to provide insights via focus groups, work groups, conference calls, virtual meetings, surveys and other channels. Even after gathering and traveling are safe again, face-to-face meetings are expected to be limited to key strategic milestones. Enrolled members will receive an invitation to the FedNow Community kickoff online webinar planned for this summer.

About the FedNow Service

The FedNow Service will support financial institutions’ provision of end-to-end faster payment services to their customers by allowing real-time, payment-by-payment, final settlement of interbank obligations through debits and credits to financial institutions’ balances in their accounts at the Reserve Banks. The service will incorporate clearing functionality into the process of settling each payment, allowing financial institutions to exchange the information needed to make debits and credits to customer accounts and notify customers of completed (or failed) payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve’s FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FRBservices.org.

“FRBservices.org,” “FedNow” and “FedLine” are service marks of the Federal Reserve Banks. A list of marks related to financial services products that are offered to financial institutions by the Federal Reserve Banks is available at FRBservices.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:53pU.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
RE
01:51pSIEMENS AG : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:51pLAGARDERE : Description of the Lagardere SCA Share Buyback Program 2020-2021
BU
01:49pBallad Health Announces Third-Quarter Results
GL
01:48pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pSENTRY INSURANCE : Foundation donates $200,000 to Maui United Way for Coronavirus relief support
PR
01:46pACRO : Members Heed the UK Government's Call for Volunteers in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
01:46pPTCE : to Present Live, Virtual Specialty Pharmacy CE Broadcasts in Conjunction with Asembia
BU
01:44pGENERAL CANNABIS CORP : . Receives Additional Approval For Acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group