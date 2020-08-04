Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by Apex Bancorp, Inc.

08/04/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Apex Bancorp, Inc., Camden, Tennessee, to acquire control of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. ('Community Capital'), and thereby indirectly acquire control of Community Capital's state nonmember bank subsidiary, AB&T, both of Albany, Georgia.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 21:26:18 UTC
