Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board announces establishment of a Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) to support the credit needs of households and businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:22am EDT

To support the credit needs of American households and businesses, the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that it will establish a Primary Dealer Credit Facility, or PDCF. The facility will allow primary dealers to support smooth market functioning and facilitate the availability of credit to businesses and households.

The PDCF will offer overnight and term funding with maturities up to 90 days and will be available on March 20, 2020. It will be in place for at least six months and may be extended as conditions warrant. Credit extended to primary dealers under this facility may be collateralized by a broad range of investment grade debt securities, including commercial paper and municipal bonds, and a broad range of equity securities. The interest rate charged will be the primary credit rate, or discount rate, at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

More detailed terms and conditions and an operational calendar will be subsequently released. The PDCF is established under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5) (amendment)
PU
01:52aAMBU A/S : Ambu's production exempt from Malaysian movement control order
AQ
01:47aAnnual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
DJ
01:43aSoftBank Group's market cap dips below domestic telco as scepticism grows
RE
01:42aLOTUS RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01:33aABB : Annual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
BU
01:31aNational veteran business development council (nvbdc) welcomes former sas supplier diversity manager to the board of directors
GL
01:31aGlobal Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024 | Low Hassle in Finding a Partner to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:17aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:03aNTT Docomo to launch 5G smartphone services on March 25
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group