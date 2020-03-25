Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Federal Reserve Board announces implementation delay for changes to its Payment System Risk Policy regarding intraday credit

03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced a six-month delay in the planned implementation of policy changes to procedures governing the provision of intraday credit to U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banking organizations (FBOs).

On April 1, 2019, the Board approved amendments to Part II of the PSR policy, which establishes the maximum levels of daylight overdrafts that depository institutions may incur in their Federal Reserve accounts. The changes were initially scheduled to become effective on April 1, 2020. In light of the challenges posed by the coronavirus, the Board is delaying implementation until October 1, 2020. This additional time will allow FBOs and the Federal Reserve Banks to focus on heightened priorities rather than establishing new arrangements for accessing intraday credit.

The Board's Federal Register notice is attached.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:07:04 UTC
