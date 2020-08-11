Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces revised pricing for its Municipal Liquidity Facility

08/11/2020

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced revised pricing for its Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF). The revised pricing reduces the interest rate spread on tax-exempt notes for each credit rating category by 50 basis points and reduces the amount by which the interest rate for taxable notes is adjusted relative to tax-exempt notes.

Today's changes will ensure the MLF continues to provide an effective backstop to assist U.S. states and local governments as they weather the pandemic.

The MLF was established under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary. It offers up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:22:04 UTC
