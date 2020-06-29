Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board announces that it is seeking individuals to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.

The Board seeks a diverse group with expertise in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues. The Board also seeks a mix of professional backgrounds, including in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, and policyholder advocacy.

In 2019, the Board selected 21 individuals, who are serving staggered terms of up to three years. This year, the Board will select seven individuals to serve a three-year term for newly vacant seats. The Board may also select additional individuals to fulfill any two or three-year term that is unexpired and vacated by an existing IPAC member.

The Board plans to announce the appointment of members ahead of the final IPAC meeting in 2020, which is tentatively set for October 28. Additional information about the selection process, including instructions on how to apply for membership on the IPAC, can be found in the attached Federal Register notice.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meeting on August 7, 2020
PU
05:59pBNY MELLON : Releases Results of the 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review and Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test
PR
05:59pGOLDGROUP MINING : Announces Closing of Definitive Loan Facility Agreement With Accendo
AQ
05:58pUnions sue three Nevada casino properties, claiming dangerous working conditions
RE
05:58pILOOKABOUT : ILA Announces Results for Q4 and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Interim Filing Update
AQ
05:58pBricks 4 Kidz eLearning Announces STEAM Based Educational Learning Platform
GL
05:57pCONSUMER FEDERATION OF CALIFORNIA : Opposes Ballot Initiative that Weakens Privacy Rights
PR
05:56pCapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $30 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
05:56pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Key Aspects of Capital Plan
BU
05:55pHERMAN MILLER : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
4EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
5USING THE SHORT-TERM TRADING INDEX (TRIN) TO CALL MARKET BOTTOMS:

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group