Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board encouraged by increase in discount window borrowing to support the flow of credit to households and businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board is encouraged by the notable increase in discount window borrowing this week with banks demonstrating a willingness to use the discount window as a source of funding to support the flow of credit to households and businesses.

This uptick follows the recent changes to the discount window announced by the Federal Reserve and the federal banking regulators' recent statement encouraging financial institutions to use the discount window. In that statement, the Federal Reserve and other federal regulatory agencies underscored the role of the discount window.

By providing ready access to funding, the discount window helps depository institutions manage their liquidity risks efficiently and avoid actions that have negative consequences for their customers, such as withdrawing credit during times of market stress. The Federal Reserve welcomes continued use of the discount window by banks to help them channel credit to households and businesses.

The Federal Reserve Board publishes aggregate borrowing information on a weekly basis in its Factors Affecting Reserve Balances (H.4.1) statistical release.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pAURYN RESOURCES : Completes Form 40-F Filing
PU
08:32pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Cronos Group Inc.
PR
08:31pTATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week
RE
08:31pSysco to donate 2.5 million meals over next four weeks
GL
08:31pCCI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Crown Castle International Corp. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCI
BU
08:28pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
08:27pFACEBOOK : For U.S. small restaurants, coronavirus impact is swift and brutal
RE
08:24pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to Hospitals Nationwide
BU
08:23pVOLKSWAGEN : Carmaker Bentley to suspend production for four weeks over coronavirus
RE
08:23pASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Acquisitions of China Evergrande Notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due ..
2U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
4PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group