Federal Reserve Board extends the application period for membership on the Community Advisory Council

The Federal Reserve Board has extended until July 3, 2020, the application period for membership on the Community Advisory Council.

The application period has been extended in light of ongoing challenges for households and businesses caused by the COVID-19 emergency in order to provide additional opportunity for interested persons to submit their applications.

The Board's Federal Register notice is attached. Applications were originally due by June 5, 2020.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.