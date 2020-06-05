Log in
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employees of Evolve Bank & Trust and former employee of Regions Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with First Flo Corporation

06/05/2020 | 11:06am EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Aaron K. Hill and Jessica A. Hill, former employees of Evolve Bank & Trust, Memphis, Tennessee, for engaging in unsafe and unsound practices while running a loan production office.

Consent prohibition against Matthew Curtis, former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama, for grand theft and fraudulent use of identification information in connection with his lending activities.

The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

First Flo Corporation, Florence, Colorado
Written Agreement, dated July 16, 2009
Terminated May 26, 2020

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:05:09 UTC
