Federal Reserve Board publishes Community Reinvestment Act Analytics Data Tables

03/06/2020 | 12:33pm EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released a series of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Analytics Data Tables. This data resource is intended to provide insight into the historical relationship between bank lending activity and regulatory assessments.

The tables combine Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data, CRA small business and small farm loan data, and manually extracted data from CRA Performance Evaluations. Bank attributes, deposit, branching, demographic, and other third-party vendor data supplement the tables.

More information about this database can be found here: https://www.federalreserve.gov/consumerscommunities/data_tables.htm

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:32:05 UTC
