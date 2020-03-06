Federal Reserve Board publishes Community Reinvestment Act Analytics Data Tables

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released a series of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Analytics Data Tables. This data resource is intended to provide insight into the historical relationship between bank lending activity and regulatory assessments.
The tables combine Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data, CRA small business and small farm loan data, and manually extracted data from CRA Performance Evaluations. Bank attributes, deposit, branching, demographic, and other third-party vendor data supplement the tables.
More information about this database can be found here: https://www.federalreserve.gov/consumerscommunities/data_tables.htm
