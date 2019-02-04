Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement.

Mr. Powell has been a frequent target of criticism by Mr. Trump after the central bank raised interest rates four times last year, prompting the president to vent to his advisers about whether he could dismiss the Fed chairman.

Mr. Trump hadn't met with Mr. Powell since he tapped him to lead the Fed in November 2017. Mr. Powell became Fed chairman a year ago.

Mr. Powell's No. 2, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, also attended the dinner. The Fed said both men joined Messrs. Trump and Mnuchin at the invitation of the president to discuss the economy.

(More to come)