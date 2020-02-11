Federal Reserve Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "closely monitoring" the potential for global economic disruptions from the emergence of the coronavirus in China, singling out the type of risk that has made officials more likely to lower rates than to raise them after calling an end to a series of rate cuts last year.

No sooner had the U.S. and China signed a deal that eased trade tensions last month than the coronavirus outbreak in China rekindled doubts about the global economy's prospects in 2020.

"We'll be watching this carefully," said Mr. Powell to lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. "What will be the effects on the U.S. economy? Will they be persistent? Will they be material? That's really the question."

Before the coronavirus outbreak emerged, the U.S. economy was "in a very good place, performing well," he said. "We see signs of global growth bottoming out." Mr. Powell said he wanted to "resist the temptation to speculate" about the potential disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Central banks moved aggressively last year to provide stimulus to cushion the global economy from slower growth amplified by trade tensions. Fed officials cut their benchmark federal-funds rate three times last year, to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, after raising it four times in 2018.

Mr. Powell said the Fed had held rates steady and signaled a wait-and-see posture at its most recent meetings in December and January because some uncertainties surrounding trade had diminished and because there were "some signs that global growth may be stabilizing," Mr. Powell said.

Mr. Powell repeated the Fed's recent wait-and-see policy guidance, in which rates "will likely remain appropriate" as long as the economy continued to perform in line with projections for steady growth.

"Of course, policy is not on a preset course," he said. "If developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly."

China serves as the hub of a global supply chain for everything from cars to computer chips. It has imposed quarantines that have idled factories, while air travel to the country has been curtailed. Stock markets paused after racing to records last month, and bond yields have slid, reflecting uncertainty about whether the Fed might adjust rates if the epidemic isn't quickly contained.

The Fed's semiannual report to Congress, released Friday, repeatedly highlighted the potential growth headwinds from the coronavirus and cited fragilities in China's corporate and financial sector that, it said, leave it vulnerable to adverse developments.

"Because of the size of the Chinese economy, significant distress in China could spill over to U.S. and global markets through a retrenchment of risk appetite, U.S. dollar appreciation and declines in trade and commodity prices," the report said.

Fed officials grew especially sensitive to global developments last year in part because weaker inflation abroad has made it much harder for the Fed to keep inflation at its 2% goal.

Mr. Powell updated lawmakers Tuesday on why the Fed is considering changes to its inflation-targeting framework. The Fed formally adopted a 2% inflation target eight years ago because officials see that level as consistent with a healthy economy. But inflation has mostly undershot that goal.

The Fed isn't considering a different target, but officials are looking at whether they could update their framework to address growing risks that low inflation and low interest rates will leave them with less room to cut rates to counteract downturns, a problem that has taken root in Europe and Japan.

The current low rate environment "may limit the ability of central banks to reduce policy interest rates enough to support the economy during a downturn," Mr. Powell said.

Mr. Powell also put lawmakers on notice that a lower rate environment meant it would be important for fiscal policy, or changes to federal taxes and spending decided by Congress and the White House, to help stimulate growth if the economy weakens.

