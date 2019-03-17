Federal Reserve Rate Projections Could Show Greater Confidence in Extended Pause

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials are likely to end their meeting this week signaling little if any appetite to raise interest rates this year, part of a strategy designed to reduce the risks of a sharp slowdown in global economic growth.

Meanwhile, officials are preparing to announce Wednesday, at the conclusion of the meeting, when they will stop shrinking their $4 trillion asset portfolio, according to recent public statements and interviews. Officials appear to be leaning toward halting the decline in Treasury holdings by September, though final decisions haven't been made.

The central bank signaled in January it wouldn't raise rates until officials could better determine how several headwinds -- weaker global growth, a sharp increase in market volatility late last year and political uncertainties over trade and Brexit -- are rippling through the U.S. economy.

The Fed raised its short-term benchmark rate four times last year, most recently in December to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. At that meeting, officials' projections showed most expected to raise rates another one to three times this year.

New forecasts to be released Wednesday are likely to show officials now expect they may have to raise rates just once or not at all.

Since 2015, the Fed raised rates on the theory that declining unemployment would eventually generate stronger price pressures. This framework dictated that, even with inflation running below the Fed's 2% target, the probability of higher future inflation demanded pre-emptive action by the central bank.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida signaled a notable shift in a speech last month when he cautioned against following this framework now that rates have moved closer to a neutral zone that neither spurs nor slows growth.

Mr. Clarida noted "the models that we consult are not infallible." If they predict a surge in inflation, he said, officials would need to weigh the benefit of pre-emptively raising rates "against the considerable cost of the model being wrong."

All Fed officials have signed on to the current pause. The challenge will be deciding what to do if growth stabilizes at a solid pace later this year. Several of them have signaled they expect a few more rate increases will be warranted eventually because rates are still slightly below neutral.

"It looks like we're mildly accommodative still, and that seems like an appropriate stance if you're worried risks may be more elevated," said Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in an interview last month.

Others have said they wouldn't support more rate increases unless they see inflation accelerate significantly. These officials think rates are already quite close to neutral or don't expect the economy to grow fast enough to generate such strong price pressures.

So long as inflation remains at or below the Fed's 2% target, "the case for interest-rate increases is not there," said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly in an interview last month.

New York Fed President John Williams, Fed governor Lael Brainard and Mr. Clarida, who are often in sync with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, have all made recent statements compatible with this assessment by underscoring the need for a very cautious approach right now.

Since the Fed announced its pause, the U.S. economy has shown several signs of slowing. Manufacturing indexes have pointed to weaker growth. Hiring sputtered to a virtual stall in February. Retail sales recovered somewhat in January after falling sharply in December.

Policy makers have cited two other reasons to hold off on raising rates.

First, central banks in Europe and Japan, where interest rates are near or below zero, can't easily respond aggressively to shocks. "We can't lose sight of the fact that...much of the rest of the world, especially in Europe and Japan, is really still not away from crisis monetary policy," Mr. Clarida said at an event last month. "On balance, that makes the world economy more fragile."

Second, inflation has run below the Fed's 2% target on average through this expansion. Raising interest rates without signs of gathering price pressures risks treating their 2% target as a ceiling, which isn't the Fed's stated policy.

The decision on when to end the bond runoff primarily reflects evolving thinking about the banks' demand for the money they park at the Fed, known as reserves.

The Fed created reserves when it bought trillions of bonds to stimulate growth between the 2008 financial crisis and 2014.

Banks now seek to hold more reserves than before the crisis as one way to satisfy some postcrisis regulations aimed at making the financial system safer.

The Fed began shrinking its bondholdings in 2017. The balance sheet has declined to around 19% of gross domestic product, from a high of 25% in 2014.

The runoff is draining reserves from the banking system. Fed officials have said they want to stop the process well before reserves grow so scarce that banks charge more in overnight money markets, which would push the Fed's benchmark rate higher.

Fed officials began deliberations on how to conclude the runoff last November but didn't discuss those plans publicly because they wanted markets to focus on interest rates, and not the balance sheet, as their policy tool.

That changed after investors were jarred by a comment Mr. Powell made in December suggesting an open-ended runoff. Officials have sought to avoid further confusion by making their plans clear as soon as they reach key decisions.

"We've worked out the framework of a plan...that will light the way...to the end of balance-sheet normalization," Mr. Powell told lawmakers last month. The asset runoff will end sometime later this year according to the plan, he said.

Michael S. Derby contributed to this article.

