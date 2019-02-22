Federal Reserve Report Highlights 'Resilient' Financial System -- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve said Friday the U.S. financial system remains "substantially" safer than before the 2007-09 recession but noted a significant expansion in business debt and weaker lending standards.

In its semiannual report to Congress Friday, the Fed echoed policy makers' recent statements that the U.S. economy appears to be on solid footing, with gross domestic product growing "a little less than" 3% in 2018.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the two chambers of Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of hearings mandated by law. The Fed released its report ahead of those hearings.

Nearly a decade into the economic expansion, the central bank characterized the U.S. financial system as "substantially more resilient" than before the 2008 financial crisis. Postcrisis regulations and reserve requirements have left financial institutions, particularly large banks, in a strong position, the Fed said.

Household borrowing has remained in line with income growth and has been carried out mostly by those with good credit, the report said. And high asset valuations, which were a source of concern late last year, have cooled in equity, corporate bond and leveraged-loan markets.

The Fed contrasted the path of household debt with that of business debt, including that of "riskier firms" which "has expanded significantly."

"Debt owed by businesses is high, and credit standards, especially within segments of the loan market on low-rated or unrated firms, deteriorated in the second half of 2018," the report said.

The Fed noted that the ratio of debt to assets at weaker firms has increased steadily since 2010 and remains near its historical peak.

While the U.S. labor market is strong overall, the Fed highlighted growing disparities between urban and rural areas, where the recovery has been slower. In terms of employment, the difference is almost entirely attributable to lower labor-force participation rates than to unemployment rates.

This, the Fed said, "suggests that many rural workers who experienced a permanent job loss, perhaps due to a factory closing, decided to eventually exit the labor force rather than continue their job search."

The Fed said consumer and business sentiment measures have "softened" recently, in part due to volatility in financial markets. But final purchases by households and businesses -- an indication of future GDP growth -- likely finished the year strong.

"The economic expansion continues to be supported by steady job gains, past increases in household wealth, expansionary fiscal policy and still-favorable domestic financial conditions," the Fed said.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com