Federal Reserve Should Press Ahead With Gradual Rate Rises, Fed's Evans Says

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans reiterated on Wednesday his upbeat outlook for the economy and again said the U.S. central bank will likely need to set monetary policy in a way that slows the economy.

"Given the strong near-term growth fundamentals and positive inflation outlook, it is time for the Fed to return to something akin to the conventional monetary policy-making of yesteryear," Mr. Evans said in the text of speech prepared for delivery before an audience in London. "Such policy will rely on gradual adjustments in interest rates" to achieve the Fed's job and inflation goals.

Citing the Fed's most recent monetary-policy projections, Mr. Evans noted that "policy is expected to become mildly restrictive later in the projection period." He explained, "Given an unemployment rate forecast below the natural rate, such a policy stance would be quite normal and consistent with some moderation in growth and a gradual return of employment to its longer-run sustainable level."

The Fed met last week in a gathering that saw officials raise their short-term interest-rate target to between 2% and 2.25%, the third increase of the year. They're widely expected to boost rates again later this year as they respond to an economy with strong growth, good hiring and inflation hanging around their 2% target.

Officials also signaled at the meeting that they collectively expect monetary policy to go to a modestly restrictive stance, compared with their estimate of a long-run fed funds target rate range of 3%.

Mr. Evans was once a strong supporter of keeping rates low, but has since shifted to support his colleagues' consensus outlook for rate policy and the economy. He noted in his speech his outlook for the economy tracks the Fed's official forecasts.

"The U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders: Growth is strong, unemployment is low, and inflation is approaching our 2% symmetric target on a sustained basis," Mr. Evans said. "I expect this good performance to continue over the next few years. While there are some risks to the outlook, I see them as being balanced," he said.

