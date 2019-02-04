Federal Reserve Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Demand from consumers and business for loans weakened in the fourth quarter while banks tightened their lending standards, according to a Federal Reserve survey released Monday.

Faced with a more uncertain economic outlook and lower risk appetite, senior loan officers surveyed by the Fed in January expected to tighten lending standards for all categories of business loans as well as credit-card loans and jumbo mortgages.

Banks also expected demand for most types of loans to weaken and anticipated that loan performance would deteriorate.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com