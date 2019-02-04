Federal Reserve Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand -- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- A growing minority of banks reported tightening their standards for some loans in the fourth quarter and said they expected loan demand and performance to weaken, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

After a year in which banks continued to lend freely despite steadily rising interest rates, the Fed's January survey of senior loan officers showed an increasing number of institutions bracing for a lending slowdown.

"Banks reported expecting to tighten standards for all categories of business loans as well as credit-card loans and jumbo mortgages," the survey said. "Meanwhile, banks anticipate that loan performance will deteriorate for all surveyed categories."

Banks can tighten their lending standards in a variety of ways, such as charging higher interest-rate premiums, reducing the size of credit lines or imposing greater requirements for collateral or loan covenants.

Most banks reported making little or no such changes to business and consumer lending terms in the fourth quarter.

The situation changed most with respect to construction and land-development loans. In the fourth quarter, 16% of banks tightened their credit standards for this type of loan, while just 3% eased them. That was up from the third quarter, when 9% tightened while 3 % eased. One-fourth of banks reported weaker demand in the fourth quarter, compared with 4% seeing stronger demand.

Many banks expected those trends to continue into 2019, with around one-fourth of banks expecting an uptick in delinquencies and charge-offs in their construction and land-development as well as commercial and industrial loans.

More banks tightened their standards for commercial real-estate loans and consumer credit-cards in the fourth quarter than loosened them, the survey said.

A growing share of banks also reported weakening demand for various types of residential mortgages and consumer loans in the fourth quarter.

Oft-cited reasons for tightening lending standards included "a less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook," declining collateral values and lower appetite for risk.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com