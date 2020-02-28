Federal Reserve Will 'Act as Appropriate to Support the Economy'--2nd Update

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates to cushion the economy against the effects of a widening global slowdown and potential health emergency due to the spreading coronavirus.

While the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong, "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," Mr. Powell said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Mr. Powell used similar language last June to indicate the central bank was ready to reduce interest rates if needed after the U.S.-China trade war threatened to aggravate a global slowdown. The central bank subsequently cut its benchmark rate three times, most recently in October to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%.

Fed officials have been trying to avoid either waiting too long to respond to an unclear economic threat or acting too rashly, which could further undermine confidence. By Friday, however, the sharp market selloff and the potential for greater economic disruption from the epidemic spreading in the U.S. prompted Mr. Powell to signal a more explicit bias toward rate cuts. The Fed's next scheduled meeting is March 17-18.

Stocks pared their losses somewhat after Mr. Powell issued his statement at 2:30 p.m.

Just a few days ago, when the virus outbreak appeared limited mostly to China, investors in interest-rate future markets thought the Fed would cut rates by the summer. Now, as outbreaks have spread on other continents, investors expect the Fed to lower interest rates by at least a quarter percentage point -- and possibly more -- at their March meeting, if not sooner.

Mr. Powell's statement reflected the same awareness of the scale of potential disruptions that has fallen over markets in recent days, but he didn't signal how soon the Fed might act.

While the Fed needed to calm markets, "historically, the reassurance that works has been limited because you just don't know at that time what will be needed," said Vincent Reinhart, a former senior Fed economist who is now chief economist at Mellon.

Among the Fed's challenges: The coronavirus outbreaks represent a shock to the economy's capacity to produce goods and services, or its supply side. Lower interest rates can't on their own address such supply-side shocks by, for example, allowing quarantined workers to return to idled factories.

But interest-rate policy can help prevent a supply shock from turning into a demand shock in which households and businesses hold off on purchases and investment, and Fed officials are likely to respond aggressively if needed to cushion the economy against those forces.

"If there's a recession coming because the supply side of the economy has been hurt badly, for example because people aren't able to go to work, the Fed isn't going to put people back to work by lowering rates," said former Fed Vice Chairman Donald Kohn. "But the question is whether there are spillovers to demand, and the extent of those. They may be able to address some of the spillovers."

While last year's rate cuts drew resistance from several Fed reserve-bank presidents, Mr. Powell isn't likely to face similar divisions if the economy is at risk of weakening from broader public health concerns.

Fed officials are facing two distinct economic problems. The first is the supply shock, for which the proper response depends entirely on the nature of the crisis. "If anything was out of the central bank's control, this kind of event is it," said Mr. Reinhart.

The second is the hit to demand associated with the market selloff and any associated rise in corporate borrowing costs. Mr. Powell's message Friday signaled the Fed stood ready to soften any pain from virus-related disruptions.

Even though there is no playbook for dealing with a potential pandemic, "there are repeated case studies in U.S. history: If financial conditions tighten, you should offset them," said Mr. Reinhart.

Fed officials face difficult decisions in coming weeks as they confront a crisis their policy playbook doesn't address. Typically, the Fed views natural disasters or other disruptions as temporary. Eventually, spending bounces back as the hit to growth fades.

The current situation is more challenging because of uncertainty, reflecting in this week's market selloff, over how long any disruptions might last and how broad and deep they could become, leading to declines in corporate profits, spending and hiring.

"The Fed has to be careful about defining what it needs to do or what it can do," said Mr. Kohn. If Fed officials "put a stake in the ground and say, 'This is not for monetary policy to address in any way,' that's just going to make the situation worse in the markets.'"

Further complicating matters, interest rates are historically low, leaving much less room to counteract a downturn by reducing borrowing costs. Markets have been doing much of the Fed's work already, with market-determined interest rates falling to record lows.

Fed officials face other tactical considerations. Cutting rates between meetings is rare and reserved for especially delicate moments. The Fed hasn't adjusted rates between meetings since October 2008, during the zenith of the financial crisis.

After the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, the Fed met twice by teleconference, on Sept. 13 and again on Sept. 17, when officials approved a half-percentage-point rate cut shortly before financial markets opened following a four-day closure.

"To move intermeeting in response to the big unknown of the virus seems especially risky," said Mr. Reinhart. "To move intermeeting in response to a selloff in risk assets underscores -- and therefore risks confusing -- investors' suspicions of how central banks react" to selloffs.

Meanwhile, while some commentators have called for coordinated global action, central banks in Europe and Japan, where interest rates are negative, have even less ability to use conventional policy tools to stimulate growth.

Fed officials over the past year grew reluctant to risk a selloff in stocks and rise in corporate borrowing costs by disappointing market expectations of easier policy. They grew especially sensitive after they raised rates amid a declining market in December 2018 and watched the drop worsen.

Mr. Powell quickly pivoted last year by shelving plans to raise rates.

He called an end to a sequence of three reductions in October and has said since then that officials would want to see a material change in the economic outlook to resume cuts.

A cumulative stock-market decline of around 17% would exert a drag on growth equivalent to a nearly quarter-percentage-point increase in the Fed's benchmark rate, according to economists at Deutsche Bank AG.

The slide in the stock market this week prompted economists at IHS Markit to shave their forecast for consumer-spending growth to a 2.0% annual rate for the first quarter, down from 2.5%. That would lower overall gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points, to 1.8%.

President Trump renewed his call for rate cuts Friday, telling reporters, "I hope the Fed gets involved, and I hope they get involved soon."

Steep declines in bond yields, including record lows for the 10-year Treasury note and 30-year bond, illustrate how the Fed could be constrained to stimulate growth if it is forced to lower interest rates to zero in a downturn. Officials have said they would deploy tools used during and after the 2008 crisis, including guidance about its plans to keep rates low and asset purchases designed to reduce long-term yields.

With long-term yields already at all-time lows, however, those tools would offer much less firepower, requiring a potentially larger response from fiscal policy, or changes to taxes and spending.

Already, much of the response to any economic fallout could be shaped by decisions made by public-health agencies, federal regulators and the Trump administration.

For example, bank regulators are reviewing contingency plans that can call for issuing supervisory guidance to work with borrowers in communities affected by potential disruptions, as occurs after natural disasters. A council of financial regulators is working to update guidance about how banks should plan for a potential pandemic, including severe staffing shortages that could force banks to close branches.

The Treasury Department's Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection has been organizing calls several times a week since early February with financial firms, industry trade groups and regulators to share information and guidance related to the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the calls.

