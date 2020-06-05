Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve publishes updates to the term sheet for the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) and announces information to be disclosed monthly for the TALF and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 11:11am EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced additional information regarding borrower and collateral eligibility criteria for the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF). The facility was announced on March 23 as part of an initiative to support the flow of credit to U.S. consumers and businesses. To help ensure that U.S. consumers and businesses remain able to access credit at affordable terms, TALF initially will make up to $100 billion of loans available.

Also on Tuesday, the Board outlined the information it will publicly disclose for the TALF and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) on a monthly basis. The Board will disclose the name of each participant in both facilities; the amounts borrowed, interest rate charged, and value of pledged collateral; and the overall costs, revenues, and fees for each facility. The disclosures are similar to those announced in April for the Board facilities that utilize CARES Act funds.

'The Federal Reserve remains committed to providing the public and Congress with detailed information about our efforts to support households and businesses during this unprecedented time,' said Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell.

The Federal Reserve intends to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households, businesses, and communities to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aFIRSTCASH, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:25aPHYSICIANS' EDUCATION RESOURCE® : Launches “Oncology NOW” Webcast Series
BU
11:22aNORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA : Share buyback
AQ
11:22aBucks, Lakers, Clippers Favorites to Win NBA Championship
PR
11:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : s) in Company
PR
11:21aConstruction Employment Sees Record Rebound in May, Says ABC
PU
11:20aRED MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Provides Freddie Mac Financing for a Multifamily Property in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
BU
11:19aGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aTHE PROVINCE OF MENDOZA : Announces Commencement of Invitation
PR
11:17aK12 : Amid COVID-19, Friendship Online Offers More Learning Options
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group