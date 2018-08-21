Federal Reserve's Kaplan Still Favors Gradual Path of Rate Increases

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said in an essay published Tuesday that he would like the central bank to press forward with rate increases amid a very strong job market and inflation hitting desired levels.

But he also warned that the central bank must proceed carefully, with bond market developments suggesting the long-running economic expansion is getting long in the tooth.

The Fed "is meeting its full employment and price stability objectives," Mr. Kaplan wrote. "As such, we should be removing accommodation in a gradual manner in order to get to a neutral policy stance."

Mr. Kaplan said when the Fed reaches what he sees as a neutral level of monetary policy, or a level of short-term rates that neither promotes nor restrains growth, it will be time to take stock of what to do next.

"I would be inclined to step back and assess the outlook for the economy and look at a range of other factors -- including the levels and shape of the Treasury yield curve -- before deciding what further actions, if any, might be appropriate," he wrote.

In the essay, Mr. Kaplan estimated a neutral level for monetary policy would have short-term rates around 2.50% to 2.75%. That compares with the Fed's current overnight interest rate target of 1.75% to 2%. "It would take approximately three or four more federal-funds rate increases of a quarter of a percent to get into the range of this estimated neutral level," the central banker wrote.

Mr. Kaplan's essay arrives just days before the beginning of the Kansas City Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. That event will feature a speech by Chairman Jerome Powell that will be closely looked to for clues as to whether the Fed will press forward with the rate rises most economists now expect to see.

With inflation finally moving toward the central bank's 2% target with expectations that it will go slightly higher, the Fed has a case to boost the cost of borrowing further. However, that path will likely become more controversial. President Donald Trump has already renewed his criticism of Fed rate increases and even lamented his selection of Mr. Powell to the Fed, believing the Fed leader was going to keep short-term rates lower than has proved to be the case.

At the same time, the difference between yields on short- and long-dated bonds has continued to grow smaller. If that normally positive spread turned negative it would become what is called an inversion of the yield curve, which is strongly associated with the onset of economic downturns.

Mr. Kaplan said the bond market is a factor in his thinking.

"The shape of the curve suggests to me we are 'late' in the economic cycle," he wrote, adding, "I do not discount the significance of an inverted yield curve -- I believe it is worth paying attention to." Some other Fed officials have said they would favor stopping rate rises if that is what it took to avoid an inversion.

Mr. Kaplan's view of the economy was upbeat in the essay. He wrote that the Dallas Fed believes the current 3.9% jobless rate will fall to 3.7% by the end of this year and hit 3.5% by the second quarter of next year.

The Dallas Fed believes "we are in a tight labor market and are already past the level of full employment in the U.S.," he wrote.

Mr. Kaplan said inflation should stay around the Fed's 2% target through the end of the year. He said "cyclical forces are creating upward pressure on inflation," while structural forces like globalization and automation are pushing back against those increases.

Mr. Kaplan also said that on the energy front "we believe that we are more likely to move to a global undersupply situation in the years ahead -- with oil-price risk tilted to the upside."

