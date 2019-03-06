Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 07:05pm EST
A combination file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citigbank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would no longer flunk banks based on operational or risk management lapses during its annual health check of the country's domestic banks.

The "qualitative" portion of the 2019 test, however, will still apply to the U.S. subsidiaries of five foreign banks subject to the annual exam.

The move, which is a big win for major banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup, forms part of a broader effort by the Fed to overhaul its annual "stress-testing" process, which the industry has long criticized as too onerous and opaque.

Since the 2007-09 global financial crisis, the Fed has put the country's lenders through strict annual tests to see whether they would have enough capital to withstand a major economic downturn.

For the largest lenders, that test also included a so-called "qualitative objection," that gives the Fed the discretion to fail banks due to risk management or operational failures, even if they have sufficient capital.

Most banks that have failed the tests in the past stumbled on the qualitative objection. Banks that receive an objection from the Fed are required to adjust their capital distribution plans.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would eliminate the qualitative objection for most firms "due to the improvements in capital planning made by the largest firms" since the crisis.

Lenders which are still relatively new to the tests and may have "less established" capital planning capability would still remain subject to the qualitative test.

The Fed will still examine domestic banks for operational and risk management problems, but will address them through enforcement actions rather than a public flunking.

The U.S. subsidiaries of five foreign lenders - Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Barclays Plc and TD Bank - would also still b subject to the qualitative objection.

TD Group would be potentially freed of the qualitative requirement beginning in 2020 assuming it passes in 2019, while the remaining banks would have to wait for the 2021 testing cycle.

(Reporting by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder; editing by Sonya Hepinstall and G Crosse)

By Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.83% 28.84 Delayed Quote.18.02%
BARCLAYS 0.46% 165.32 Delayed Quote.9.33%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.67% 62.51 Delayed Quote.20.88%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP 0.04% 12.265 Delayed Quote.13.52%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.35% 8.172 Delayed Quote.15.73%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.64% 194.74 Delayed Quote.17.32%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.37% 103.72 Delayed Quote.6.73%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.67% 41.62 Delayed Quote.5.93%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.19% 74.93 Delayed Quote.10.55%
UBS GROUP 0.00% 12.535 Delayed Quote.2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pMTA Back in Albany Amid Congestion-Pricing Push
DJ
07:19pUNDERCOVER DOWN UNDER : Miners study gum leaves, groundwater for new finds
RE
07:18pDollar to slip, no lift expected from any China trade deal - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pU.S. Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit -- 5th Update
DJ
07:07pBritain targets a third of electricity from offshore wind by 2030
RE
07:05pFederal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests
RE
06:57pATLANTIC COUNCIL : Ambassador Morningstar Delivers Second Annual Prometheus Energy Lecture
PU
06:50pNielsen, Headset partner to study U.S. cannabis market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
3APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
4SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Publication of the Mt. Hope Project's Draft Supplemental Environ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.